Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Compact, vampirella

Vampirella Gets More Paperback Archives And Compact Comics Collections

Vampirella gets more Paperback Archives and a new Compact Comics collection from Dynamite Entertainment

Article Summary Dynamite expands Vampirella Archives with Volume 8 in paperback, collecting Warren Publishing issues #50-56.

Nick Barrucci says affordable Vampirella paperback archives are boosting sales and helping more fans collect the run.

Vampirella Archives Volume 8 spotlights Gerry Boudreau, Richard Corben, Howard Chaykin, Jose Ortiz and more.

Vampirella: Kurt Busiek Collection Compact Edition arrives in October with 480 pages for $9.99, including Morning in America.

Dynamite Entertainment is not only announcing new Vampirella Archives and a new Compact Comics format for the Forrest J Ackerman, Trina Robbins and Frank Frazetta creation. Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite, tells us, "The Vampirella Archives Hard Covers are evergreens that continue to sell, but there are fans who need more affordable editions in order to collect them all. As we've rolled out the program of TPBs, the sales continue to pick up per volume, and the previous volumes increase in reorders. It's just been fantastic. The writing was great, but the art was even more fantastic. And you can check it out below: everything kicks off in this new volume with the nearly full-length crossover issue #50, a 40-page epic encompassing Vampirella, Pantha, Fleur, and even a special cameo by a comics icon. This chunk also features some Vampirella stories by writer Gerry Boudreau. Other creators in these issues include Richard Corben, Howard Chaykin, Bruce Jones, Roger McKenzie, Rafael Auraleon, Leopold Sanchez, Jan Strnad, Jose Ortiz, and more.

And also, going out in the DC Compact Comics-compatible line for the Kurt Busiek run, "our biggest Compact book yet! It features 480 pages for just $9.99. This book includes the classic 1991 Vampirella miniseries Morning in America, the Summer Nights special, and the first four issues of the following series, Dracula War. Stories and art by Kurt Busiek joined by the earliest works of longtime Vampi scribe Tom Sniegoski, as well as artists Louis La Chance, Louis Small Jr., Dave Cockrum, James Fry, Richard Howell, and more. Oh, and an incredibly beautiful cover by Michael Wm. Kaluta! Check out the cover and beautiful interior pages!"

Vampirella's eighth paperback archive includes issues #50-56 from the original Vampirella magazine series, as released originally by Warren Publishing. These stories were originally released from spring through winter of 1976. Each of the exhilarating eight volumes so far can be read and enjoyed in any order, compiling a large slice of tales featuring the titular vampiress as well as a range of anthology yarns from horror, science fiction, fantasy, and other genres. This book rounds out to well over 300 pulse-pounding pages featuring gorgeous artwork across the board in the classic Warren tradition. The seventh volume featured the start of writer Bill DuBay's tenure as the primary architect of Vampi's ongoing adventures, with a mix of Jose Gonzalez, Gonzalo Mayo, Esteban Maroto, and others, plus a retold origin story. A ninth volume to follow this one will be anchored by yet another, even bigger full issue Vampirella story by Gerry Boudreau, Gonzalo Mayo, and Carmine Infantino. Fans can also look forward to some tales of the raven-haired anti-heroine by writer Roger McKenzie, who played a pivotal role in the evolution of Daredevil."

Dynamite's third release in its new line of affordable Compact Editions brings some of Vampirella's most pivotal stories, driven by writer Kurt Busiek and other great creators. Vampirella: Kurt Busiek Collection Compact Edition is due for release this October. Dynamite's biggest Compact book yet features 480 pages for just $9.99. Presented at 5.5 by 8.5 inches, the book includes the classic 1991 Vampirella miniseries known as Morning in America, the Summer Nights special, and then the first four issues of the following series featuring Dracula War. These comics were originally published by Harris Comics, prior to the Dynamite era for the character. Their tenure with the character and transition from the original Warren Publishing chronicles started here in these tales. In addition to superstar writer Kurt Busiek (Marvels, Avengers) driving this reinvention, he's joined by the earliest works of longtime Vampi scribe Tom Sniegoski, as well as artists Louis La Chance, Louis Small Jr., Dave Cockrum, James Fry, Richard Howell, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!