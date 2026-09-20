Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Vault | Tagged: , , ,

Vault Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Vault Comics' December 2026 solicits continues Inanna, Money Shot, 1001 That Saves The World and Project Perseus

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Vault Comics December 2026 Solicits spotlight Inanna: The Name She Lost #2 as the hunted goddess faces her past.
  • Money Shot: The F* Offs #4 amps up Vault Comics December 2026 Solicits with cosmic chaos, rivals, and weird cults.
  • One Zero Zero One Saves the World #2 drives Vault Comics December 2026 Solicits with lost memories, monsters, and mission.
  • Project Perseus #4 rounds out Vault Comics December 2026 Solicits with brutal survival stakes and future-shaping choices.

Vault Comics' December 2026 solicits and solicitations continue Inanna: The Name She Lost, Money Shot, 1001 That Saves The World and Project Perseus… just not Lilith, not until 2027…

Vault Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits
MONEY SHOT THE F* OFFS #4 (OF 5)

INANNA THE NAME SHE LOST #2
View Product Page
(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal
From Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley and writer, director, and actress Inanna Sarkis, comes a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war. The Underworld haunts Inanna's past. Unable to decide who or what she is, Inanna seeks solitude… only to discover she's being hunted. Maybe a fight is exactly what she needs.
$3.99 12/30/2026

Vault Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits
MONEY SHOT THE F* OFFS #4 (OF 5)

MONEY SHOT THE F* OFFS #4 (OF 5)
(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham
The XXX-plorers have discovered the secret identity of the mysterious Announcer of the F**k-Offs! Now they have to outmaneuver a mind-liquifying god while maneuvering under their sexy competitors! And who are all these snail worshipping weirdos pursuing them? Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt and Garth Graham team up to bring you more of the sexiest tale of science ever told! $3.99 12/16/2026

Vault Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits
ONE ZERO ZERO ONE SAVES THE WORLD #2

ONE ZERO ZERO ONE SAVES THE WORLD #2
(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma (CA) Brett Parson
From the breakout comic book writer of the year, Jeremy Robinson (Nectar, Excommunicated) comes a brand new story about survival! One Zero Zero One's memories return as he explores a familiar but hostile world, quickly encountering a community that welcomes him, a friend named Biba, a horrific, hate-filled monster called Vile, and a new mission: saving the world!
$3.99 12/16/2026

Vault Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits
PROJECT PERSEUS #4

PROJECT PERSEUS #4
(W) Jack Mulqueen (A/CA) Edison Neo
Survival is a long-shot. As our heroes are overrun by vicious creatures, life-altering decisions must be made—the likes of which will have rippling effects through time into a future that none could ever foresee.
$3.99 12/30/2026

 

Vault Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits

 

Vault Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.