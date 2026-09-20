Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Vault | Tagged: 1001 That Saves The World, Inanna, money shot, Project Perseus

Vault Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Vault Comics' December 2026 solicits continues Inanna, Money Shot, 1001 That Saves The World and Project Perseus

Article Summary Vault Comics December 2026 Solicits spotlight Inanna: The Name She Lost #2 as the hunted goddess faces her past.

Money Shot: The F* Offs #4 amps up Vault Comics December 2026 Solicits with cosmic chaos, rivals, and weird cults.

One Zero Zero One Saves the World #2 drives Vault Comics December 2026 Solicits with lost memories, monsters, and mission.

Project Perseus #4 rounds out Vault Comics December 2026 Solicits with brutal survival stakes and future-shaping choices.

Vault Comics' December 2026 solicits and solicitations continue Inanna: The Name She Lost, Money Shot, 1001 That Saves The World and Project Perseus… just not Lilith, not until 2027…

INANNA THE NAME SHE LOST #2

View Product Page

(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal

From Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley and writer, director, and actress Inanna Sarkis, comes a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war. The Underworld haunts Inanna's past. Unable to decide who or what she is, Inanna seeks solitude… only to discover she's being hunted. Maybe a fight is exactly what she needs.

$3.99 12/30/2026

MONEY SHOT THE F* OFFS #4 (OF 5)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham

The XXX-plorers have discovered the secret identity of the mysterious Announcer of the F**k-Offs! Now they have to outmaneuver a mind-liquifying god while maneuvering under their sexy competitors! And who are all these snail worshipping weirdos pursuing them? Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt and Garth Graham team up to bring you more of the sexiest tale of science ever told! $3.99 12/16/2026

ONE ZERO ZERO ONE SAVES THE WORLD #2

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma (CA) Brett Parson

From the breakout comic book writer of the year, Jeremy Robinson (Nectar, Excommunicated) comes a brand new story about survival! One Zero Zero One's memories return as he explores a familiar but hostile world, quickly encountering a community that welcomes him, a friend named Biba, a horrific, hate-filled monster called Vile, and a new mission: saving the world!

$3.99 12/16/2026

PROJECT PERSEUS #4

(W) Jack Mulqueen (A/CA) Edison Neo

Survival is a long-shot. As our heroes are overrun by vicious creatures, life-altering decisions must be made—the likes of which will have rippling effects through time into a future that none could ever foresee.

$3.99 12/30/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!