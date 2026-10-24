Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Vault | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Laurel Pursuit Studio, Matt Dinniman, Tevagah

Official Full Vault January 2027 Solicits With Dungeon Crawler Carl

Vault Comics launches ongoing Dungeon Crawler Carl comic in their January 2027 solicits, from Tevagah, Matt Dinniman, Laurel Pursuit Studio

Article Summary Vault Comics January 2027 solicits launch the ongoing Dungeon Crawler Carl comic by Tevagah, Matt Dinniman, and Laurel Pursuit Studio.

Dungeon Crawler Carl #1 arrives January 20, 2027 as a 48-page debut, combining Webtoon episodes 1 and 2 for $3.99.

The new Vault Comics Dungeon Crawler Carl series follows Carl and Donut trapped in a brutal alien game show after a breakup.

Vault January 2027 solicits also include Lilith Blood and Burlesque #3, One Zero Zero One #3, and two fantasy novel hardcovers.

Vault Comics launches their ongoing Dungeon Crawler Carl comic book in their January 2027 solicits and solicitations, from Tevagah, Matt Dinniman and Laurel Pursuit Studio, and if San Diego Comic-Con this summer and MCM London Comic Con today is anything to judge by, it's going to be insane Absolute Midnight Energon sales levels…

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #1

(W) Tevagah, Matt Dinniman (A) Laurel Pursuit Studio (CA) Nathan Gooden

New Achievement! You like 'em floppy! You wanted Carl and Donut every month, you get Carl and Donut every month. Reward: An ongoing series with scaled up art! You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat! Dungeon Crawler Carl #1 is 48 pages, combining episodes 1 and 2 of the hit Webtoon (which is a lot more story than issue #0). The New York Times, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly bestselling adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman starts its monthly ongoing run here! $3.99 1/20/2027

LILITH BLOOD AND BURLESQUE #3 (OF 5)

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Lilith is wound tight! Anniese and Daniel move closer. Ben now knows her terrible secret. But Penelope knows just the way to unwind: with Pink Pilates Princess! Besides, she needs Lilith nice and limber for the pinup calendar photoshoot!

$3.99 1/6/2027

ONE ZERO ZERO ONE SAVES THE WORLD #3

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma (CA) Brett Parson

Pursued by the gigantic abomination, Vile, One Zero Zero One uses his freakish adaptations to keep Baby Biba safe, until a brutal confrontation reveals his true connection to the creature, and its horrific counterpart: Torment. $3.99 1/20/2027

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS HC VOL 04 HOME

(W) Shirtaloon AKA Travis Deverell (A) NA (CA) Adam Cahoon

The New York Times bestseller returns with Book 4: Home! "Exciting, hilarious, irreverent, and action-packed." —Matt Dinniman (New York Times bestselling author of Dungeon Crawler Carl) Jason Asano is loving life as an interdimensional kung-fu wizard. But he's wondering if there's still a place for him in the home he left behind. Charming, funny, and packed with fearsome monsters, meddling gods, and epic battles, He Who Fights With Monsters continues with its fourth installment, now featuring a bonus short story exclusive to this hardcover edition. $35.00 2/10/2027

SHADOW SLAVE HC NOVEL VOL 02 DEMON OF CHANGE

(W) GuiltyThree (A) NA (CA) Adam Cahoon

A nameless street rat must rise to challenge the gods themselves. The rise of the Shadow Slave continues in Demon of Change, the second volume of the global sensation with over 230 million reads! To forge a path home, Sunny and Nephis will have to find new allies and overcome insurmountable odds. An insidious question hangs above them though — can they trust each other?

$35.00 2/17/2027

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