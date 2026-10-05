Posted in: Comics, Vault | Tagged: Darkest Dungeon, graphic novel

Vault & Red Hook Launch A Darkest Dungeon II Sequel Graphic Novel

Vault Comics and Red Hook launch a new Darkest Dungeon II sequel graphic novel by John Lees and Maan House for 2027

Article Summary Vault Comics and Red Hook Studios launch a canonical Darkest Dungeon II sequel graphic novel for 2027.

The 200-page Darkest Dungeon story follows heroes facing new evils after the events of the hit game sequel.

John Lees teams with Chris Bourassa, while Maan House, Steve Canon, and Andworld Studio build the horror.

The Darkest Dungeon BackerKit campaign offers pre-launch bonuses, tiered editions, and interactive unlocks.

Vault Comics and Red Hook Studios are creating a new Darkest Dungeon graphic line set in the canon of the turn-based role-playing video game.

Darkest Dungeon launched in 2016 in which the player inherits a decaying estate from a mysterious ancestor who excavated the catacombs and ruins beneath the manor in search of black magic and unleashed horrors, cultists, and cosmic corruptions upon the surrounding lands and has to recruit to explore these dungeons, reclaim the estate, and confront the source of the evil. In Darkest Dungeon II, you guide a party of four on a stagecoach journey across branching apocalyptic roads toward a distant mountain. And the graphic novel is set after the events of Darkest Dungeon II and follows an ensemble of heroes as they confront unfamiliar evils in uncharted territory. It is planned as a 200-page volume that expands the franchise's mythology while remaining true to its oppressive atmosphere, psychological tension, and dark fantasy tone.

Writer John Lees of The Nasty and Sink) is writing the story in collaboration with Darkest Dungeon co-founder and creative director Chris Bourassa. Artist Maan House of Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning and The Cemeterians is joined by colourist Steve Canon and letterer Andworld Studio.

"This book will be a meaningful, canonical entry in the ongoing lore of Darkest Dungeon, offering long-time fans new and important insights while introducing new readers to the characters, tone, and world that made our games so successful" – Chris Bourassa

Lees has described the story as capturing the games' sense of insurmountable obstacles, spiraling conflict, and characters haunted by their pasts, while exploring what happens after confronting failure and trauma. House's gritty, heavy-ink style is a natural fit for the series' horror-infused aesthetic.

The BackerKit pre-launch page already has more than 12,000 followers. A $1 reservation unlocks exclusive pre-launch bonuses (including a digital download, bookmark, and sticker) that will be available with physical pledges once the campaign goes live. Launch tiers are expected to include digital, standard, deluxe, sampler, and completionist options, along with limited commission opportunities from Maan House. The campaign will feature an interactive "Expedition" unlock system inspired by the games, with backers voting on paths and rewards as funding goals are reached. Fans can follow the project and place a reservation on BackerKit now to receive updates and secure pre-launch gifts before the campaign officially launches.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!