Venom's First Cover, Amazing Spider-Man #316, Has Bids Of Over $400

Amazing Spider-Man #316 was published over a year after Venom's first appearance from Marvel. It is only the third appearance of the character, but their first appearance on the cover, which – especially drawn by Todd McFarlane, has made it a collector's item of late. This is why this 9.8 CGC-slabbed copy of Amazing Spider-Man #316 will go for a pretty penny at Heritage Auctions' current auction listing for such titles and has bids totalling over $400 so far and rising, before going under the hammer later today. Recent sales on eBay of this comic book at this grade have seen copies go for just under a thousand dollars, so as it stands right now, it's a pretty good deal considering the marketplace.

The Amazing Spider-Man #316 (Marvel, 1989) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Venom's first cover appearance. Black Cat appearance. Todd McFarlane cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $100. CGC census 6/22: 1416 in 9.8, 11 higher.

Written by David Michelinie and drawn by Todd McFarlane, the comic teases "Venom may be hunting down a Spider, but he found Black Cat instead! What happens when Eddie Brock discovers Peter Parker's address?" Eddie Brock as Venom is trying to enact revenge on Peter Parker, Spider-Man, after escaping from being imprisoned in the Vault – but he only has his Parker's old address, and it is there where Venom meets the Black Cat, also looking for Spider-Man. Mary Jane also sees Venom at their old house, leading Peter Parker to take a proactive approach to find Venom, rather than waiting to be hunted down. The fight ends in a draw, but Venom gets a change of address card from Peter's clothes that reveal just where to find him… the game continues.