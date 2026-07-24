Posted in: Comics | Tagged: charles soule, eddie brock, mary jane, Tommaso Bianchi

Venom Leaves Mary Jane Watson To Get Back With Their Ex, Eddie Brock

Official: Venom leaves Mary Jane Watson to get back with their ex, Eddie Brock, in new Venom #1 series being announced by Marvel Comics later today

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson loses Venom as the symbiote reunites with Eddie Brock in Marvel's newly announced Venom #1.

Venom #1 follows Queen In Black, with Eddie and Venom back together and aiming to become Marvel's ultimate hero.

Charles Soule writes and Tommaso Bianchi draws the new Venom series, launching October 14 from Marvel Comics.

Mary Jane's split from Venom could have big consequences for Peter Parker as Marvel reshapes its Spider-Man line.

They're back together! The Klyntar symbiote known as Venom will be leaving its current host, Mary Jane Watson, with whom they has been in a rather dependent and enabling relationship, to get back with their ex, Eddie Brock, who has recently been seeing other symbiotes. The new series, Venom #1 to follow the events of the Queen In Black, being announced today by Marvel Comics at the ComicsPRO retailer event, will be written by longstanding symbiote writer Charles Soule and drawn by Tomasso Bianchi and will run alongside The Amazing Venomn, featuring a different host in Boomerang and a different symbiote, but looking more like Spider-Man…

What this means for Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker in the comics, now that Steve Wacker, former Spider-Man editor during the Brand New Day and One More Day era, is now the Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief, and there's a new Spider-Man Brand New Day movie about to hit cinemas, well, who knows? Venom #1 will be published by Marvel Comics on the 14th of October. Also, apropos of nothing, Grammarly is so unwoke. It really objects to my referring to "Venom" as they, and insists on "it"…

VENOM #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

THEY ARE VENOM! Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited — and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be…and he's not going to let any other super heroes say otherwise! Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, STAR WARS) and artist Tommaso Bianchi (DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER, THUNDERBOLTS) bond together to bring us this story of two becoming one! 32 PGS./RATED T+ • $4.99 Oct 14, 2026

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