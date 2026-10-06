Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Freddie The Fix, hottest comics, miracleman, VisionQuest
Venom, Spider-Man & Freddie The Fix: The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics
Venom, Spider-Man, Miracleman and Freddie The Fix in The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics
Article Summary
- The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics is ruled by Marvel, with Venom, Spider-Man and Miracleman driving the biggest heat.
- The Amazing Venom #1 Ito variant lands at #1, while Venom #261 proves Peach Momoko-style cover heat isn't slowing.
- Freddie the Fix #1 surges twice on the chart after Amazon movie news sends collectors chasing main and incentive copies.
- Spider-Man, VisionQuest and Miracleman speculation fuel key back issue spikes across this week's Top Ten Hottest Comics.
Marvel Comics dominated this week's Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions… as Spider-Man, Venom and Miracleman fill the charts with a little appearance from Freddie The Fix.
- THE AMAZING VENOM #1 – ITO VARIANT | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2026 Ito debuts his next big hit with this Marvel cover! It's his second cover on a Venom series, and the heat isn't even off of his first cover. This book comes with a 1:100 virgin variant, but people are finding it much easier to track down the trade dress. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.
- FREDDIE THE FIX #1 – MIKE PERKINS – MAIN COVER | IMAGE | DECEMBER 2024 What happens when Hollywood goes dark? The monsters come out, and they get into big trouble. When they do, they call Freddie the Fix to clean up their mess. Amazon is taking this Garth Ennis property and developing a live-action movie. The announcement lit up the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $28 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23.
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 – SKAN SRISUWAN – 2026 LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY VARIANT | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2026 Srisuwan illustrated a fantastic cover with this Local Comic Shop Day exclusive. Number 1000 is a monumental issue for Spider-Man, and it's jam-packed with keys, like Cormac Crain appearing as Ravage and an alternate-timeline Spider-Man who is Peter Parker's great-grandson. We tracked it at a high sale of $57 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $33.
- FREDDIE THE FIX #1 – MARCELO FRUSIN VARIANT (1:10) | IMAGE | DECEMBER 2024 Amazon had such great success with The Boys; they are taking on another Garth Ennis property. Freddie the Fix has been announced to be in development at Amazon for a full movie adaptation. The fans have responded to this news by hunting down the rarer 1:10 retailer incentives! We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27.
- WEST COAST AVENGERS #45 ( VOL 2) – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | JUNE 1989 The new trailer for VisionQuest dropped this past week, and it has given fans a new glimpse of what's to come! White Vision returns and teases an ominous line: "I have all of his memories but not his virtue." The trailer succeeded in ramping up the hype for this show! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw VF copy and a current raw VF FMV of $18.
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 – STEVE DITKO – B&W VARIANT (1:50) | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2026 Hitting number 1000 is a huge accomplishment for the Spider-Man series. Who better to immortalize this moment than Steve Ditko? Despite its 1:50 rarity, fans are still hunting down this phenomenal cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $116 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $87.
- WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #118 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 1994 Breaking News! It looks like a live series adaptation of the clone saga might be hitting Amazon, in partnership with Sony. The series isn't greenlit yet, but from what we know, it looks like Kaine and Ben Reilly are going to be the leading characters. We tracked it at a high sale of $66 for a raw VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $67.
- AVENGERS #162 – NEWSSTAND EDITION | MARVEL | AUGUST 1977 The new VisionQuest trailer dropped, and the hype soared. The trailer debuted more details about the plot, as well as showcasing the characters that are going to be featured! Welcome to the MCU, Jocasta! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw VF copy and a current raw FN FMV of $9.
- MIRACLEMAN #1 – ALAN DAVIS – MAIN COVER | ECLIPSE | AUGUST 1985 After a long journey of flipping ownership between publishers, Miracleman has finally found a home. Marvel has been teasing his return, but he has now made his official debut in AVENGERS ARMAGEDDON #4, and fans love it! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw VF FMV of $14.
- VENOM #261 – ITO VARIANT | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2026 Ito has been taking over the market. Fans can't get enough of his covers, especially this one. This cover marks the first time Ito has illustrated a Marvel cover. We tracked it at a high sale price of $18 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.
Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, October 4th, 2026.