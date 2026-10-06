Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Freddie The Fix, hottest comics, miracleman, VisionQuest

Venom, Spider-Man & Freddie The Fix: The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics

Venom, Spider-Man, Miracleman and Freddie The Fix in The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics

Article Summary The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics is ruled by Marvel, with Venom, Spider-Man and Miracleman driving the biggest heat.

The Amazing Venom #1 Ito variant lands at #1, while Venom #261 proves Peach Momoko-style cover heat isn't slowing.

Freddie the Fix #1 surges twice on the chart after Amazon movie news sends collectors chasing main and incentive copies.

Spider-Man, VisionQuest and Miracleman speculation fuel key back issue spikes across this week's Top Ten Hottest Comics.

Marvel Comics dominated this week's Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions… as Spider-Man, Venom and Miracleman fill the charts with a little appearance from Freddie The Fix.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, October 4th, 2026.

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