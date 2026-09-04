Posted in: Comics | Tagged: late, viz

Viz Comic Has Also Been Hit By Late Printer Issues

Viz Comic has now also been hit by late printer issues

Article Summary Viz Comic #359 has been delayed by late printer issues, adding another disruption to the UK comics publishing scene.

Subscribers were told Viz #359 is now printed and on its way, with the Viz app opened up for impatient readers.

The delay echoes recent 2000 AD and Judge Dredd Megazine problems after their printer collapsed into administration.

Viz Comic remains a hugely influential British satirical comic, from its 1979 DIY roots to its loyal readership today.

Is the printer that puts out Britain's best-selling serialised comic, Viz, also the one that puts out 2000 AD and Judge Dredd Megazine in the UK? Or is this a printer contagion issue? Just as 2000 AD and Judge Dredd Megazine from Rebellion Publishing have had to deal with their printers going into administration and having to find a new printer sharpish, along with all the delays that brings, so Viz Comic has had a similar issue, telling subscribers;

"Due to unforeseen circumstances outside our control, Viz #359 has taken a little longer than expected to get moving. The good news is that copies have now been printed and are making their way out to subscribers, so yours should be with you soon. In the meantime, if you can't wait to get stuck in, the Viz app is open to everyone. Thanks for bearing with us. I remain yours etc Hampton Doubleday OBE. Editor, Viz Comic"

He's as real an editor of Viz as Tharg is of 2000 AD, but still… It's all going down right now. Here's how Viz #359 is looking ahead of publication… some time.

Viz was founded in December 1979 in Newcastle upon Tyne by Chris Donald, younger brother Simon Donald and schoolfriend Jim Brownlow. The first issue was a 12-page photocopied/fanzine-style production with a print run of just 150 copies, which they sold for 20 pence (30 pence for students) at a local punk gig and around pubs. Early issues were produced sporadically from the Donald family home in Jesmond. It grew through local sales, record shops, and word-of-mouth in the punk/DIY scene. After approaches from larger publishers, it went national in 1985 via Virgin Books under John Brown, who later took it to his own company. By the late 1980s/early 1990s, it exploded in popularity, peaking at around 1.2 million copies per issue (bi-monthly or more frequent at the height) and ranking as the UK's top-selling magazine.

Chris Donald stepped back as editor around 1999. The magazine has continued under long-time contributors such as Graham Dury and Simon Thorp. Ownership shifted over time, and circulation has fallen substantially from its peak, but it remains a big-selling title with a loyal following, subscriptions, and annuals. Viz mimics the bright, simplistic art and panel layouts of traditional British kids' comics but fills them with adult material and social satire. Recurring characters and strips include Roger Mellie, Sid the Sexist, The Fat Slags, The Drunk Bakers, The Male Online, Johnny Fartpants, Billy the Fish, Biffa Bacon, Millie Tant and Student Grant. It also features one-off celebrity or historical parodies, mock tabloid-style news stories and letters pages, absurd "Top Tips," the Profanisaurus, parody advertisements for useless or overpriced tat…

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