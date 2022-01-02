Vote Northstar, Iceman, Jubilee, Havok, Hope, or Domino In #XMENVOTE

Vote! Vote! Vote! It's X-Men Election time again! Yesterday Marvel Comics tweeted out for New Year's Day the news that we would be getting another X-Men Vote for January 2022. mAnd, as last year, it will be to elect a new member of the mutant community to the X-Men team, choosing from Northstar, Iceman, Jubilee, Havok, Hope, or Domino for the team. Readers voted Polaris on last year, will they elected her former lover Havok to the team as well?

Two years ago, Bleeding Cool mentioned that democracy was coming to Krakoa. As part of the X-Men plot, citizens of the mutant island of Krakoa will vote for the next members of the X-Men. The first time we will see a democratically elected superhero team, voted on by all mutant citizens. And don't worry about dead people voting, on Krakoa it will positively be encouraged as the majority of mutants on the island have died at least once, courtesy of the Genosha massacre. And readers were invited to vote for one of the X-Men joining the team. The polls opened on Wednesday the 27th of January, Might this year's election follow a similar timescale? Here is how the vote went down at the Hellfire Gala. This was the list of potential team members. Polaris won.

Banshee

Polaris

Forge

Boom-Boom

Tempo

Cannonball

Sunspot

Strong Guy

Marrow

Armor