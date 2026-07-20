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Walk With Us Around Downtown San Diego During Comic-Con SDCC Set-Up

San Diego Set-Up for Rings Of Power, Doctor Who, Ignition, Silo, Rookie, Stuart Fails, Walking Dead, Rookie, Paramount & Avengers: Doomsday

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Article Summary

  • Take a quick walk through the San Diego Comic-Con downtown set-up as SDCC transforms the Gaslamp before Preview Night.
  • Major San Diego Comic-Con downtown set-up reveals include Rings of Power, Avengers: Doomsday, Silo, and Doctor Who.
  • More SDCC downtown activity surfaces with Ignition Press, Paramount+ Lodge, The Rookie, and Walking Dead builds.
  • From surprise teases to unfinished activations, the San Diego Comic-Con downtown set-up is already taking over.

The banners are going up! The posters are covering hotels. The activations are being built. San Diego Comic-Con begins on Wednesday with Preview Night, and downtown San Diego is going to cosplay as the world's most famous comic convention one more time. And an old friend of Bleeding Cool, Elizabeth Naiman, just walked around downtown San Diego in her lunch break, very kindly snapping these photos for us. So, if you can't be in San Diego this year, well, now you can…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Avengers: Doomsday makes it onto the San Diego streetlamps this year… well, it has just dropped the trailer…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Something similar for the Gaslamp District sign?

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Peanuts is back in town…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds scrapes the sky…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

While Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is a little more down to the ground…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Rings Of Power goes wide… and we even have a little video.

@thatrichjohnston The Lord Of The Rings: Rings of Power set up at San Diego for Comic-Con 2026 from Bleeding Cool #sdcc #ringsofpower @San Diego Comic-Con ♬ Lord of the Rings – The Grand Cinematic Orchestra

They still have a lot to do….

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Talking of which, this is Silo. Honest.

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Ignition Press is setting up their pop-up with Tyler Rake peeking out…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

And if we step back, Ignition Press is everywhere…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

By the Hulu food trucks, they are building something…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

But clues there are none… any ideas?

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Born in… where? Let's squint….

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

Oh, Born In Brooklyn, set up in San Diego…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

There is Doctor Who bottom left… but crowded out by Vampire Lestat, and The Walking Dead: Dead City.

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

The Rookie returns, Hulu promises it is coming soon…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

And Spaceballs: The One One is setting up something…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

The Paramount+ Lodge is this way…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

And there's the pipe way in…

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

And a better look at the Vampire Lestat

San Diego During Comic-Con Set-Up: Rings Of Power, Silo, Avengers, Etc
Photo by Elizabeth Naiman

It's all go… but this is where it begins. Have fun, folks!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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