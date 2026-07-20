Posted in: AMC, BBC, Comics, Conventions, Doctor Who, Events, HBO, Movies, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, doctor who, Ignition Press, Paramount Lodge, peanuts, rings of power, rookie, sdcc, silo, spaceballs, star trek, stuart fails to save the universe, Vampire Lestat, walking dead

Walk With Us Around Downtown San Diego During Comic-Con SDCC Set-Up

San Diego Set-Up for Rings Of Power, Doctor Who, Ignition, Silo, Rookie, Stuart Fails, Walking Dead, Rookie, Paramount & Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Take a quick walk through the San Diego Comic-Con downtown set-up as SDCC transforms the Gaslamp before Preview Night.

Major San Diego Comic-Con downtown set-up reveals include Rings of Power, Avengers: Doomsday, Silo, and Doctor Who.

More SDCC downtown activity surfaces with Ignition Press, Paramount+ Lodge, The Rookie, and Walking Dead builds.

From surprise teases to unfinished activations, the San Diego Comic-Con downtown set-up is already taking over.

The banners are going up! The posters are covering hotels. The activations are being built. San Diego Comic-Con begins on Wednesday with Preview Night, and downtown San Diego is going to cosplay as the world's most famous comic convention one more time. And an old friend of Bleeding Cool, Elizabeth Naiman, just walked around downtown San Diego in her lunch break, very kindly snapping these photos for us. So, if you can't be in San Diego this year, well, now you can…

Avengers: Doomsday makes it onto the San Diego streetlamps this year… well, it has just dropped the trailer…

Something similar for the Gaslamp District sign?

Peanuts is back in town…

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds scrapes the sky…

While Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is a little more down to the ground…

Rings Of Power goes wide… and we even have a little video.

They still have a lot to do….

Talking of which, this is Silo. Honest.

Ignition Press is setting up their pop-up with Tyler Rake peeking out…

And if we step back, Ignition Press is everywhere…

By the Hulu food trucks, they are building something…

But clues there are none… any ideas?

Born in… where? Let's squint….

Oh, Born In Brooklyn, set up in San Diego…

There is Doctor Who bottom left… but crowded out by Vampire Lestat, and The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Rookie returns, Hulu promises it is coming soon…

And Spaceballs: The One One is setting up something…

The Paramount+ Lodge is this way…

And there's the pipe way in…

And a better look at the Vampire Lestat…

It's all go… but this is where it begins. Have fun, folks!

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