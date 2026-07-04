Posted in: Comics | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Watch Out for Savage Crucible's Sinister New Figure: Set'Karra

Get ready to enter the Savage Crucible once again — a new set of action figures is coming soon from Harvinger Studios

Harvinger Studios Savage Crucible line continues as they finally expand its roster outside of the original Kickstarter wave. As the hit independent toy company continues to thrive, a new set f warrior are arriving in the Crucible. Wave 4 is introducing a new set of characters like Set'Karra, the Dune Reaper. Set'Karra is a key figure in the shattered history of the Nagaari people, a once-noble desert civilization that is now scattered across the Eytridal wastelands. He now emerges as both a guide and an enforcer, helping shape the future of his fractured world and your collection.

Savage Crucible's Set'Karra includes multiple interchangeable parts, including alternate heads, swappable hands, and a range of weapon accessories. This character featured an impressive, fully detailed humanoid snake design with an articulated jaw and a removable tongue. These serpent warriors will be a perfect new army builder for your Savage Crucible collection, and pre-orders are already live through BigBadToyStore for $51.99 and a Q1 2027 release.

Savage Crucible Set'Karra Action Figure

"In the time before the Shattering, the Nagaari of the Eytridal Desert were a noble and vibrant people. They sailed their giant sanctuaries of glass and bone and migrated with the sun's path across the burning expanse. When the rains marked the communal season, their pilgrimage carried them to the High Plateau. There, at the feet of their obsidian colossus, Kareth-Ra, they shared their histories, their grand tales of endurance, and their bloodlines."

"Then the cataclysm broke the land. The winds turned wild, and the sands, made liquid by the thunderous quakes, swallowed Kareth-Ra. The Nagaari found themselves marooned with their sanctuaries shattered and strewn across the wasteland. Unable to follow their sacred migrations and embrace the company of their brethren, each clan endured its own slow withering death."

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