Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: chip zdarsky, marco checchetto, mary jane watson, mephisto, new york comic con, one more day

Watch *That* New Avengers Trailer At NYCC… One More Day? (VIDEO)

*That* New Avengers Trailer as seen at New York Comic Con... is this Marvel teasing One More Day? (VIDEO)

Article Summary That new Avengers trailer shown at NYCC spotlights Spider-Man, Mary Jane, Aunt May and Mephisto in ominous fashion.

Marvel’s Avengers #1 and #2 teases hint Mephisto’s plan, demons in New York, and Aunt May in danger again.

The footage raises One More Day questions, with callbacks to Peter and MJ’s erased marriage and Mephisto’s bargain.

A separate Marvel tease for June 2027 titled 1 Day fuels speculation that One More Day could echo across Avengers.

Well, this blew up, but without a press release or an official video from Marvel Comics upload, no one else seems to have reported on it. But the trailer to the new Avengers #1 from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, shown at New York Comic Con and filmed by Chris Anton, is full of Mary Jane, Aunt May and Mephisto, as well as what's up with Daredevil and Luke Cage in New York, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and Wolverine, too and, oh yes, Miracleman. With the tagline "In the wake of Armageddon, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when the devil collects his due. This November, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine, Luke Cage, and Miracleman assemble for a new era. IT ALL STARTS HERE."

This is what I saw in it, what I took from it, the question is… what do you see in there? Am I right to suspect what Marvel Comics is teasing? Is it just fan wish-think? Or is Marvel doing just what they did with Nick Spencer's Spider-Man run and going for rage bait? Watch, then tell me in the comments…

Then there were Marvel Comics teases for something else in the summer… new Marvel EIC Steve Wacker teased something for next June called 1 Day… "THIS JUNE… TOMORROW IS ONE DAY AWAY. Save the date… because no one is promised the future. June 2027"

It could be anything, of course. But it does sound a bit like One More Day. In late 2007, Marvel Comics published a four-issue story that still sparks heated arguments nearly two decades later. Spider-Man: One More Day, written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Joe Quesada, remains one of the most polarising events in the character's long history. Oh, and then-Spider-Man Editor Steve Wacker. One More Day saw the events after Peter Parker publicly unmasked during the Superhero Registration Act that kicked off Marvel's Civil War, and Aunt May is shot by a sniper targeting him. As she lay in critical condition, Peter Parker and his wife, Mary Jane Watson, exhausted every medical and mystical option available. Enter Mephisto, Marvel's resident devil. He offers Peter a deal: he will save Aunt May's life… in exchange for Peter and Mary Jane's marriage. Not just the legal paperwork, every memory of their relationship as husband and wife will be erased from the world, including their own. It will be as if the wedding never happened. After agonising over the choice, they agree. Aunt May lives, the marriage is wiped from continuity, and Peter Parker wakes up single again, living with Aunt May, his secret identity restored.

At the time, then-Marvel EIC Joe Quesada had been open for years about his belief that a married Spider-Man limited storytelling possibilities, especially for younger readers and for the character's classic "young everyman" vibe. The marriage, which began in 1987's Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, had lasted twenty years in real time. Quesada wanted a reset. However, many felt the story undermined years of character development for both Peter and Mary Jane, and the deal with Mephisto felt like a cheap magic reset rather than earned drama. In the decades since, various writers danced around the edges of their relationship. Might something be coming for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson… and everything else in the Marvel Universe? One day… And the solicits and solicitations for Avengers, out next month….

AVENGERS #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

AVENGERS #2

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/C) Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

New York Comic Con 2026 happened this week at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It featured a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happened just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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