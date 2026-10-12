Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cullen bunn, Deluge, Ignition Press, marika cresta, We Cannot Remain

We Cannot Remain Reunites Cullen Bunn And Marika Cresta At Ignition

We Cannot Remain reunites Cullen Bunn and Marika Cresta at Ignition Press in 2027

Article Summary We Cannot Remain reunites Cullen Bunn and Marika Cresta at Ignition Press for a new horror comic debuting in January 2027.

The series follows unhoused people taking refuge in the abandoned Exeter Building, only to find each floor haunted.

Cullen Bunn frames We Cannot Remain as a story of perseverance, supernatural terror, and a larger mythology.

Editor Jamie S. Rich says unlike Deluge, the danger in We Cannot Remain is already inside the supposed safe haven.

Well, unlike Marvel Comics, Ignition Press has proved it is definitely in the Cullen Bunn business, as it has just announced We Cannot Remain, a new horror comic book series reuniting the creative team behind their psychological thriller Deluge. Written by Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe's Cullen Bunn, with art by Marika Cresta and colours by Ronda Pattison, the series is set to debut with issue #1 in January 2027.

The story follows a group of unhoused people displaced by ruthless developers who seek shelter in the abandoned Exeter Building. What they find is a structure haunted floor by floor, with different ghosts lingering on each level, each driven by their own desires and determined to force the living to confront their worst fears. Cullen Bunn has described it as a tale of human perseverance in the face of real-world pain and supernatural terror, both before and after death, and hinted that it ties into a larger mythology he's developing.

Editor Jamie S. Rich notes a contrast with Deluge, which brought external monsters into a supposed place of safety. We Cannot Remain drives people inside in search of refuge, only to discover that the horror is already waiting for them. I know the feeling.

We Cannot Remain #1 includes covers by Marika Cresta, Joëlle Jones, Andrew K. Currey and John Pearson.

Ignition Press was co-founded by publishing and media industry veterans Eric Gitter (CEO), Filip Sablik (Publisher), Jamie S. Rich (Editor-in-Chief), and Jeremy Haun (Creative Director) in July 2024 and has been publishing creator-driven original series since the middle of 2025. And now have a bunch of new ones for 2027.

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