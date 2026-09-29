Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: derek laufman, new york comic con

We Don't Know What Derek Laufman Will Do At Image Comics Next Summer

We Don't Know What Derek Laufman Will Do At Image Comics Next Summer... but is something

Article Summary Derek Laufman teased a new Image Comics project for July 2027, with a likely reveal expected around New York Comic Con.

The Canadian creator is known for RuinWorld, Bot-9, The Witch of Wickerson, Crimson Fall, and The Rats of Ironwood.

Laufman has also worked on Marvel and DC projects, and currently serves as artist on Skottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland.

The mystery Derek Laufman at Image Comics project could tie into Image Comics’ 35th anniversary plans in 2027.

We don't know what comic book creator Derek Laufman will do at Image Comics next summer. But Derek Kaufman does. He posted the following tease on social media for something from Image Comics in July 2027… Odds are, there will be an announcement next week at New York Comic Con.

Derek Laufman is a Canadian comic book creator who studied classical animation at Sheridan College. Who, as well as designer of Marvel's Super Hero Adventures line, DC's Super Friends toddler branding, World of Warcraft guides and Cat Ninja books, also creates his own comics such as RuinWorld, Bot-9, The Witch of Wickerson, Crimson Fall, The Rats of Ironwood, as well as being the artist on Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland from Image Comics. And now he has a new thing coming from Image Comics for next year. Might this be a possible venue?

Image Comics Presents: Let's Talk Comics LIVE!

Sun, Oct 11, 2026 12:30 PM – 1:15 PM Room 1C03

Join Tony Fleecs (FERAL, PRINCESS MURDERS), Mirka Andolfo (PURR EVIL, MERCILESS), Franklin Jonas (FIREBORN), & Eric Zawadzki (ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS) for a live episode of the official Image Comics Podcast – LET'S TALK COMICS! Fans can expect an unfiltered conversation about breaking rules, building worlds, and telling stories only they could create. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, sneak peeks at upcoming projects, and plenty of insight into how the creator-owned spirit keeps Image at the forefront of the industry. Moderated by Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

2027 will also be Image Comics' 35th anniversary, so there may be a few special projects like this to announce for then. Image Comics was founded in 1992 by seven high-profile artists who left Marvel seeking greater creative and financial control over their work, as a creator-owned alternative to the traditional work-for-hire model used by Marvel and DC. It is one of the largest comics publishers in the US, and creators retain full ownership of their intellectual property as Image Comics itself owns only its name and logo.

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