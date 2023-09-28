We Started A Threesome in Seven Seas Entertainment

Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: seven seas, throuple, We Started A Threesome

My Dog Is A Death Dog by Mikito Chinen and Ritsu Aozaki, I Married My Female Friend by Shio Usui, Obey Me Comic by Subaru Nitou, and We Started A Threesome by Katsu Aki are all launching in Seven Seas Entertainment's December 2023 solicits and solicitations

WE STARTED A THREESOME GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232273

(W) Katsu Aki

A sweet and sexy tale about the polyamorous marriage of a woman and two men by the creator of Futari H (Manga Sutra)! Ria, Suisei, and Emito are childhood friends who fell in love with each other. Now they share a home as a married throuple! In the morning Ria and Suisei commute to work, and at night Emito cooks delicious meals he hopes they'll enjoy. Follow their daily lives as they face challenges, celebrate victories, and indulge in the more intimate side of marriage together.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MY DOG IS A DEATH GOD GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232261

(W) Mikito Chinen (A) Ritsu Aozaki

God of death, Leo, has been dispatched to Earth on a mission to save human souls, and has found himself at a small hospice called Okanoue Hospital. For this task, he's been granted a special form: one with four legs, a tail, and a keen olfactory sense. Thanks to his canine assets, Leo can seek out patients at the hospice who are plagued by a lifetime of regret. With his wet nose and doggy good looks, little death god Leo eases patients into their next life, setting them free of both the quiet hillside hospital and any lingering doubts.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

I MARRIED MY FEMALE FRIEND GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232252

(W) Shio Usui

In this sweet, slice-of-life yuri tale from the creator of Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon (also from Seven Seas), two women go from friends to more… with the help of a marriage pact! Kurumi and Ruriko made a deal: if they were both single in five years, they would marry each other. Five years later, neither woman is attached, so it's time for a wedding! Marriage is full of firsts, especially for two friends, so they have a lot to learn about each other in their newly shared home. But will they continue this arrangement like two especially close roommates… or will a different kind of love bloom between them?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

OBEY ME COMIC GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232262

(W) Subaru Nitou

Based on the hit otome mobile game with an anime! As the underworld's school bells ring, a little sheep wakes up at the Royal Academy of Diavolo in the Devildom-where seven eccentric demon brothers await. This wooly critter is actually a human exchange student… so how did they end up a sheep? Everything is a blank! Now, this sheep must figure out how to turn back into a human and regain their memories as Lucifer and the other demons raise hell with devilish hijinks!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232227

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

After her confrontation with Prince Theodore in the slums, Rishe was finally able to end the feud between him and his brother Arnold. Most people would take a break after an ordeal like that, but Rishe is not most people! So when they return to the castle and Arnold offers her any gift she'd like, it's not jewelry or trinkets she asks for, but a duel! Later on, another ghost from Rishe's past arrives in Galkhein. This time it's the prince of a neighboring country who claims he's there to congratulate Rishe and Arnold on their engagement. However, Rishe can't shake the feeling there's more to his visit than meets the eye.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE GN VOL 19

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232228

(W) Kore Yamazaki (A / CA) Kore Yamazaki

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again. The man is a "magus," a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice-and his bride!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

BACKSTABBED IN A BACKWATER DUNGEON GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232229

(W) Shisui Meikyou (A) Takashi Ohmae, tef

After bringing the hammer of justice down on the adventurer-slayer Kyto and his fast-talking accomplice Yanaaq, Light receives some excellent news! Ellie reports that preparations for Light's revenge on Sasha the elf are finally complete. The stage is set for Light to storm the Elven Queendom with all the power he's built up over his three years in the Abyss-and another name is about to be crossed off his ever-growing kill list!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

BERSERK OF GLUTTONY GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232230

(W) Isshiki Ichika (A) Daisuke Takino

His connection to the Vlerick family severed, Fate returns to the royal capital hoping for a peaceful time, but he and Roxy are soon lured out to a nearby forest. There, they fall into an ancient monster's trap that switches Fate and Roxy's bodies! Sealed in Fate's body and subject to Gluttony, Roxy faces death by starvation, while Fate is powerless! How will they survive the spell, and if they do, can they withstand the monster?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

BREAKFAST WITH MY TWO TAILED CAT GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232231

(W) Ai Shimizu

A talking supernatural cat rescues a man from loneliness as they enjoy a peaceful country life and delicious food. Souichiro's wife wanted to retire to the countryside, but soon after they achieve this dream, she dies. So he won't be left alone, their pet cat Nii turns into a talking nekomata, a two-tailed yokai cat. Together they share a heartwarming slow life, cooking and eating delicious food surrounded by nature. Enjoy freshly baked bread, handmade jam, fluffy omelets, and seasonal vegetables with the members of this unusual household.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

CHILLIN ANOTHER WORLD LEVEL 2 SUPER CHEAT POWERS GN VOL 07 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232232

(W) Miya Kinojo (A) Akine Itomachi

With his friend Ghozal in danger, Flio calls upon the forbidden time-manipulation magic he once used to save Rys. Even as a voice of warning calls out to him from the Celestial Plane, Flio makes the perhaps fatal decision to protect the peace he's built for his friends. But it's not all gloom and doom for Flio and Rys! At last, their mercantile dreams come true as the store opens for business-offering service with a smile to all, even as the conflict between humanity and demonkind grows ever more bitter. Could Flio's new store be the starting grounds for reconciliation? Will his extraordinary powers finally bring him the ordinary life he craves?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

CHRONICLES OF ARISTOCRAT REBORN IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 08 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232233

(W) Yashu (A) Nini

Having dealt with the crimes committed in Drientl by the bailiff and his cohort, Cain begins to work on improvements to the town, and signs of change can now be seen. Then, Cain visits a slave merchant to talk about transferring custody of some criminals-but finds that some of the captives are innocents. Can Cain help them?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

COLORLESS GN VOL 05 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232234

(W) Kent (A / CA) Kent

A stylish noir-punk thriller set in a world stripped of its color and humanity. This visually striking manga series is presented in two-tone printing that contrasts a gritty, monochromatic world with sudden electric splashes of neon color. A cosmic disaster changed the Earth forever, stripping away every last drop of color from the world. Mankind also changed: the familiar human face is almost forgotten in a world now populated wholly by mutants. Against the backdrop of a moody urban landscape, a lone-wolf investigator named Avidia relies on both his wits and extraordinary gun to hunt down the world's last hidden scraps of color. He soon crosses paths with a very special girl, one who just might hold the key to bringing back what the world has lost.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

CORRESPONDENCE FROM END OF UNIVERSE GN VOL 04 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232235

A romantic sci-fi workplace drama about a spaceman pining for Earth and the partner he left behind. Russian recent college graduate Marko is looking forward to traveling the world with his lover. However, he is abducted by a mysterious being to the end of the universe, ruining his plans. That mysterious being assigns Marko a ten-year mission. All Marko can do is give his all to the mission and befriend his alien coworkers.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

CORRESPONDENCE FROM END OF UNIVERSE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232236

Final volume! Marko succeeds in regaining his own heart from the Yoruwanga, the "thief's stomach." But just when it seems like that operation is safely over, the "Superior" who created the universe appears, and Marko is faced with new difficulties. However, he tries to overcome even those. Everything is for the sake of that one special person who awaits him on Earth.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

DAI DARK GN VOL 06 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232237

(W) Q. Hayashida (A / CA) Q. Hayashida

Zaha Sanko's body has great and terrible powers-they say that possessing his bones will grant you any wish, even the desire to become ruler of the universe. But Sanko is still a teenage dude with his own life, and he isn't about to let every monstrous lowlife in the galaxy rip him limb from limb. He and his skeletal buddy Avakian will use their dark powers to fend off any murder attempts while they search space for whomever put this curse on Sanko's bones… because killing them might end the madness. (And then Sanko can celebrate with his favorite spaghetti.)

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

DANCE IN VAMPIRE BUND AGE OF SCARLET ORDER GN VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232238

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Nozomu Tamaki

House Tepes has put "Project Tobiume" into motion with Mina and Liu enacting critical roles. As a result, the Dowager Empress is dead and Li has been taken hostage-leaving Princess Minmei as the leader of Clan Li. However, this conflict is far from over as, one after another, the palace servants start to rebel against their new master! Could someone be manipulating Clan Li from the shadows?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

DONT CALL IT MYSTERY OMNIBUS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232239

(W) Yumi Tamura

Kunou Totonou keeps finding himself right in the middle of mystery after mystery. After taking a tumble down a hill, Totonou is hurt and ends up in the hospital. There he meets a beautiful young woman named Leica. As he follows her coded instructions, he uncovers a disturbing urban legend about an "Angel of Embers" who's made it their mission to save children. But who exactly is this "angel" and what are their true intentions?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

DRUGSTORE IN ANOTHER WORLD CHEAT PHARMACIST GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232240

(W) Kennoji, Eri Haruno (A) Kennoji, Eri Haruno

Coveting the power of Reiji's potions for himself, the king of all demons suddenly appears at Kirio Drugs, demanding free merchandise! As it turns out, the demon king is broke, and pretty soon he winds up accepting a job as the pharmacy's newest staff member. He's also head over heels in love with Noela, and plans to get his hands on a forbidden potion that just might make his romantic dreams come true. The lazy days at Reiji's pharmacy are bound to get livelier with the Lord of Fear on the payroll!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

DUNGEON PEOPLE GN VOL 03 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232241

An unexplored dungeon, filled with monsters and traps. An expert thief, searching for her lost father. When Clay delves into the dungeon deeper than any adventurer has ever gone, she is offered a job by the dungeon's caretaker! Now, instead of exploring, Clay must learn how to interview new monsters, set traps and position slimes around the dungeon. Will this new career path bring her any closer to finding her father?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

ECCENTRIC DOCTOR OF MOON FLOWER KINGDOM GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232242

(W) Tohru Himuka, Tohru Himuka (A) Tohru Himuka

Trying to establish a medical practice in the capital has proven to be trickier than performing surgery! Yet as Koyou attempts to get things off the ground, an unexpected encounter with a drunken, lecherous geezer turns out to be a fortuitous next step. Then later, the young doctor finds she's got another challenge on her hands and this time it involves acquiring a critical medical instrument. After all, how exactly does someone make a hypodermic needle?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

EVEN THOUGH WERE ADULTS GN VOL 07 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232243

(W) Takako Shimura (A) Takako Shimura

Though they joke that they don't exactly have a lot to reminisce about, Akari and Ayano agree to go on a short trip together. Is it a date? Only time can tell. Back home, Wataru attempts to navigate the aftermath of the divorce and Eri struggles with her feelings for a married man.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

EX YAKUZA & STRAY KITTEN GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232244

(W) Riddle Kamimura (A) Riddle Kamimura

Final volume! For ex-yakuza member Jin and adorable kitten Sabu, every day's a blast with their rescue animal friends at Café Fluffy. As he meets humans from all walks of life and former staff animals, Sabu continues to grow little by little… leading to a fateful encounter that might change his future forever!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

FUTARI ESCAPE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232245

(W) Shouichi Taguchi (A) Shouichi Taguchi

Final volume! Kouhai is hard-pressed by deadlines (what's new?) and is looking (as she always is) for ways to lighten the mood. The difference? This time, she and her unemployed partner-in-crime Senpai are embarking on a journey to escape the realities of adulthood-with the help of her editor!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232246

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (A) Luo Di Cheng Qiu

Experience this historical fantasy tale of two powerful men who find each other through life and death in this English version of the beautiful, full-color comic! Feared and hated for his sinister abilities, Wei Wuxian-the grandmaster of demonic cultivation-was driven to his death when the most powerful clans united to destroy him. Thirteen years later, Wei Wuxian is reborn. Summoned by a young man who sacrificed his soul in a forbidden ritual, Wei Wuxian is now bound to seek vengeance on the stranger's behalf or risk the destruction of his own soul. But when an evil entity emerges, a familiar face from Wei Wuxian's past suddenly appears amidst the chaos-a powerful cultivator who will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

HITOMI CHAN IS SHY WITH STRANGERS GN VOL 07 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232247

(W) Chorisuke Natsumi (A) Chorisuke Natsumi

Tall, busty high schooler Takano Hitomi has shark teeth, a looming presence, and a truly terrifying face. As an upperclassman named Usami Yuu finds out, however, looks can be deceiving. Beneath her massive frame and intense glare, Hitomi-chan is a sweet girl who just wants to overcome her social anxiety and make some friends. As Yuu gets to know her, they grow close-so close that maybe friendship won't be enough! Don't miss this charming romcom between a scary-but-sweet girl and her smaller, loving senpai.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

HOMUNCULUS OMNIBUS GN VOL 03 (VOL 3-4)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232248

(W) Hideo Yamamoto (A) Hideo Yamamoto

Nakoshi faced the robot yakuza and the high school girl made of symbols head on-and in doing so, rid them of their monstrous traits. But now those twisted attributes have transferred to Nakoshi! To get closer to the truth about himself and his new, disturbing reality, he confronts the homunculus of the med student who started it all-Ito.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

HOW HEAVY ARE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT GN VOL 13 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232249

(W) Sandrovich Yabako (A / CA) MAAM

After getting involved in a turf war, Hibiki gets drafted by delinquents and ends up participating in a fierce battle against a bunch of big, tough ladies! Is she out of her mind, or just out of her league? Plus, tons of new workout routines that will strengthen your body from your core to your fingertips!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

I GOT CAUGHT UP IN A HERO SUMMONS GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232250

(W) Toudai (A) Helan Jiro

The sudden appearance of War King envoys Eta and Zeta has caught Koito off guard. They're intent on bringing him before the War King, even if it means they have to drag him there. Just as things get dicey and Koito is sure he's about to wind up as a missing persons, Sige and Anima appear to rescue him! When things go south for the War King's envoys, more notable faces get involved-why has Noface, the Illusion King, shown themselves here?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

IDATEN DEITIES KNOW ONLY PEACE GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232251

(W) Amahara (A) Coolkyoushinja (CA) Amahara

It's been eight hundred years since the powerful Idaten deities sealed away the demons who plagued humanity. To the foul-mouthed Hayato, a young deity, the story is mostly a myth. For this new generation of idle deities, there's just not much to do as they watch over humans in peace. But when the seal on the demons breaks, it's up to Hayato and his oddball compatriots to come to humanity's rescue! Can these misfit gods who know nothing of war rise to the challenge, or is a demon threat in a messy mortal world too much to handle?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

KILLING STALKING DLX ED GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232253

(W) Koogi (A) Koogi

After their trip to the police station and an intimate night together, Sangwoo decides he wants to know more about Bum. Their ensuing conversation leads to a trip to the amusement park and a night of drinking and sex. This new phase of their warped relationship teeters between thrilling and unnerving, leaving Bum overjoyed one moment and panicked the next. Sangwoo is both the man of his dreams-and his nightmares.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

LES MISERABLES OMNIBUS GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232254

(W) Takahiro Arai, Victor Hugo (A / CA) Takahiro Arai

Final volume! Men whose minds are aflame with idealism gather at the Corinthe, in the center of Paris, to stage a rebellion! Marius and Valjean have an unexpected reunion at the barricades, and then part ways equally unexpectedly. The long night of revolution dawns into a morning of celebration. Paris is in a festive mood as Cosette and Marius are blissfully married. While the couple bask in their joy, Valjean withdraws into lonely darkness. But when crafty innkeeper Thénardier exposes the whole truth to Marius, what fate will befall the unfortunate Jean Valjean? Victor Hugo's immortal hymn to the spirit of humanity reaches its climax here, in the powerful conclusion of Les Misérables!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MACHIMAHO MADE WRONG PERSON MAGICAL GIRL GN VOL 12 (RES) (MR

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232255

(W) Souryuu (A / CA) Souryuu

While searching for a brave candidate to become a magical girl and defend the world from evil, a mythical creature finds Kayo Majiba, a cute young lady who seems like the perfect fit. But when this newly turned magical girl proves to be a crude delinquent who goes berserk in a conflict, it becomes clear that this may have been a terrible mistake. Now evil-and any innocent bystanders-will face the rage of a magical girl gone wrong!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

MARMALADE BOY COLL ED GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232256

(W) Wataru Yoshizumi (A / CA) Wataru Yoshizumi

Miki is ecstatic over her plans to take a trip with Yuu! In order to save up money, she gets a job at an ice cream shop-but disaster strikes when she's working there. What will she do when she loses the bracelet Yuu gave her?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID ELMA DIARY GN VOL 07 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232257

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Ayami Kazama

Some people live to work, others work to live. But Elma works to… eat! Elma is a Harmony Dragon who came to the human world to bring fellow dragon Tohru back home. In order to stay close to Tohru, Elma has taken a job as an office lady (OL). This charming new series from the world of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid follows the 9-to-5 adventures of Elma as she learns to work and eat her way through the OL life. From mixed-up mixers to death marches, Elma learns that being an OL is just as hard as being a dragon…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID KANNA DAILY LIFE GN VOL 11 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232258

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A) Mitsuhiro Kimura

After leaving her otherworldly home to find her fellow dragon, Tohru, young Kanna found herself unofficially adopted by Tohru and her human companion, Miss Kobayashi. From attending elementary school to making new friends, Kanna learns to adjust to the human world with the curiosity and cuteness that only a young dragon could have!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

MONSTER MUSUME GN VOL 17 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232259

(W) Okayado (A / CA) Okayado

When hapless human twenty-something Kurusu Kimihito becomes an involuntary "volunteer" in the government homestay program for monster girls, his world is turned upside down. A reptilian lamia named Miia is sent to live with him, and it is Kimihito's job to tend to her every need and make sure she integrates into his everyday life. While cold-blooded Miia is so sexy she makes Kimihito's blood boil with desire, the penalties for interspecies breeding are dire. Even worse, when a buxom centaur named Centorea and a scantily clad harpy named Papi move into Kimihito's house, what's a full-blooded young man with raging hormones to do?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

MUSHOKU TENSEI ROXY GETS SERIOUS GN VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232260

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) Yuka Fujikawa

Roxy dreams of mastering Saint-Level magic-truly powerful spells that will earn her the right to graduate from the Ranoa University of Magic. To get the materials she needs, she's teamed up with her free-spirited roommate Lene for a perilous dungeon dive. At first glance, Lene seems boundlessly confident, but her bright exterior conceals hidden flaws and insecurities. And even if Roxy manages to graduate, will the world ever truly accept a demon like her?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

OUTBRIDE BEAUTY & BEASTS GN VOL 05 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232263

(W) Towako Tsuki (A) Towako Tsuki

In this isekai romance, a young woman named Mashiro is reborn in a fantasy world inhabited only by men-and suddenly finds herself with four supernatural suitors! These handsome men with fur, feathers, and horns call themselves gods. She's now the sole human female in their world, so they all want her to bear their children. As if that's not enough, the air of this new realm is permeated with a poison that only a god can suppress… with a kiss.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD ANOTHER WISH GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232264

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A) Hinako Inoue

Diva life is keeping Fran and Lu busy, but when Lu suddenly starts coughing blood, Fran must investigate Doberry Mines to find the cure. Together with Teacher, Fran faces her most formidable foe yet!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SAINTS MAGIC POWER IS OMNIPOTENT OTHER SAINT GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232265

(W) Sora Akino (A / CA) Sora Akino

A normal afternoon trip to the convenience store turned into an otherworldly journey when Aira Misono was summoned to the Kingdom of Salutania. The handsome prince Kyle believed Aira to be the long-awaited Holy Saint-but as it turns out, an entirely different girl was the true savior. Aira now follows the path of a magician, and has become a valued member of the Royal Magi Assembly. While the Saint carries the weight of the world on her shoulders, Aira uses her powers to try and help carry just a little bit of that burden. Her latest plan is to try and create a purifying holy water to purge the monsters and miasma that threaten her new home!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SECRET OF FRIENDSHIP GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232266

(W) Kazune Kawahara (A) Aiji Yamakawa

A self-contained shojo drama of romance and friendship written by the author of the hit manga series High School Debut. Eiko and her best friend Moe couldn't be more different. While Eiko is a shy, average-looking girl, Moe is beautiful and constantly gets attention from guys. Though their personalities are total opposites, the bond between them is incredibly strong. Moe might have an endless supply of suitors, but when it comes to actually dating them, she has a condition: her boyfriend must value Eiko more than he does Moe. No one has yet been able to meet her condition-not until a boy named Tsuchida appears, at least. What will Eiko do when her relationship with her best friend begins to change?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SHE PROFESSED HERSELF PUPIL OF WISE MAN GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232267

(W) Hirotsugu Ryuusen (A) Fuzichoco

To stop Chimera Clausen's sinister plot, Solomon sends a letter inviting the Isuzu Alliance to join forces. Mira is tasked with delivering the letter and heads out for the Isuzu Alliance's headquarters in the Forest of Seasons, and relishes the chance to try out her newly completed travel wagon! Even a relaxing trip can't prepare her for what she'll find when she finally arrives-or the important individual she'll encounter!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

THOUGH I AM AN INEPT VILLAINESS GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232268

(W) Satsuki Nakamura (A) Ei Ohitsuji

No longer separated by social duties or even magicked candlelight, Keigetsu and Reirin at last come face-to-face on the grounds of the ornate Kou Palace. The two Maidens have been unwitting puppets, and the Noble Shu's long-planned plot is rapidly unfolding. The inept duo go forward to tackle Shu together, their clasped hands poised to rend the powerful curse asunder. Will their efforts save the declining Empress? What awaits after challenging the curse's crafty maker?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

TITANS BRIDE GN VOL 04 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232269

(W) ITKZ (A) ITKZ

Senior Kouichi Mizuki is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school, when he suddenly finds himself in a world of titans. Not only is he no longer anywhere near home, but one of these giants, Prince Caius, has claimed Kouichi as his bride! Thanks to a disturbing, world-ending prophecy, the prince's upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world. Since Caius has no plans to send Kouichi back to earth, he is wholeheartedly set on taking Kouichi as his "wife"! Seven Seas' special print release of this Mature-rated favorite will feature the completely uncensored original art not available in other editions.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

TOMO CHAN IS A GIRL OMNIBUS GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232270

(W) Fumita Yanagida

The hilarious story of a girl who will do anything to win her best bud's heart! Tomo and Jun have been best buds since they were little kids, but now that they're in high school, Tomo wants to be more than friends… Too bad Jun just sees her as "one of the guys." Tomo may be a tomboy, but she's determined to prove to Jun that she's a woman, too! Contains Volumes 1-3 of the manga in a single omnibus paperback.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

TORADORA GN VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232271

(W) Yuyuko Takemiya (A / CA) Zekkyo

An exciting (and anxiety-inducing) Valentine's Day is here! After painstakingly making lots of yummy chocolatey treats, Taiga is ready to give them to her crush Kitamura. However, when Taiga presents Kitamura with a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day and in gratitude for him rescuing her during the school trip, Taiga's best friend Minori totally loses it. Will the truth about who really saved Taiga's life finally come to light?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

UZAKI CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT GN VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232272

(W) Take (A / CA) Take

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana-his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman-has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

YAKUZA REINCARNATION GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232274

Ryu has uncovered a sinister skill tree trade in Altemeet's black market. It's a trade that is serving up the city's vulnerable to cruel experiments. The most horrific of which is on the loose in the city. The upper crust is only concerned with their own skins. It's up to Ryu's fists to sock 'em in the jaw and stand up for the little guy!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

YOU LIKE ME NOT MY DAUGHTER GN VOL 04 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT232275

(W) Kota Nozomi (A) Azuma Tesshin (CA) Giuniu

Ever since her sister and brother-in-law died in an accident ten years ago, thirty-something-year-old Ayako Katsuragi has been raising her niece Miu as her own daughter. Now that she's in high school though, Ayako has begun to worry about the boys that might want to date Miu, especially their twenty-year-old neighbor Takumi Aterazawa. But when Takumi says he needs to talk to her, Ayako gets the shock of her life! It's not Miu he's got feelings for, it's her! Will Ayako be able to overcome her doubts and give his love a chance?

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

CLASSROOM OF ELITE YEAR 2 L NOVEL VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232276

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Tomoseshunsaku

It's time for the school's first-ever Cultural Festival! Some refuse to participate, but the rest of Ayanokouji's class secretly works to build the maid café of their dreams. Ryuuen realizes what they're up to and declares war, forcing a head-to-head battle to see which café is more profitable. But as this goes on… what business does Ayanokouji have with Kanzaki and President Nagumo?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

DISCIPLE OF LICH NOVEL SC VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232277

(W) Nekoko (A) Hihara Yoh

Grede's dirty dealings in Ploroque City are taken care of thanks to Kanata and his crew. It turns out everything was orchestrated by the Unseen Hand of the Gods and their leader, King Veranta, the Ruler of the World, and they're not too happy about Kanata's meddling. With the Hand's grasping digits in hot pursuit, Kanata tries to pull information out of the obstinate dragon Ramiel-only for King Veranta to show up at the worst possible moment! Meanwhile, Lunaère is keeping close tabs on the gang with her ill-gotten Tiamat's Eye. Good luck getting out of this one, Kanata!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS L NOVEL VOL 05 (C

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232278

(W) Akisuzu Nenohi (A / CA) Sherry

A new World Quest has begun, and Kotone, a.k.a Anastasia, the Immortal Princess, has been tasked with leading the troops once again! But this time, the boss they're fighting is bigger, scarier, and meaner than before! Anastasia has a new evolution coming if she can win, though! What new skills could be in store for her new form?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

I SWEAR I WONT BOTHER YOU AGAIN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232279

(W) Reina Soratani (A) Haru Harukawa

Violette, daughter of a duke, committed a terrible, jealous crime against her half sister. As she languishes in prison, something unexpected happens: time is rewound, sending her back to the day her problems began! Armed with the memories of her disastrous first go-round, Violette is determined to live a quiet, unobtrusive life this time… but fate has something else in store!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC VOL 16

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232280

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

After getting their fill of sun, fun, and an unexpected adventure on Talgwei, Yuna and company head back to Crimonia. Back to her everyday routine, Yuna has a sudden realization, recalling the mysterious Bearyllium ore she acquired a while ago. Now, it's off to the dwarves' village with Fina and Luimin to discover its ?unique secrets. However, Yuna soon finds her way to a new adventure when she learns about an event in the dwarves' village that's every hardcore gamer's dream!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MOST HERETICAL QUEEN VILLAINESS L NOVEL VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232281

(W) Tenichi (A) Suzunosuke

Thanks to her past-life memories, Pride has prevented the horrors wrought by the evil queen in the otome game-but now another kind of danger awaits the love interests. The continent is embroiled in an all-out war, and Pride will have to put on her princess face and join the effort if she wants to save the people she loves! The thing is, these events never happened in the original game… Without her last-boss cheats, does she have any hope of leading them to victory?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MUSHOKU TENSEI REINCARNATION NOVEL VOL 25 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232282

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) ShiroTaka

Contact tablets and teleportation circles across the world have stopped functioning. Now, Rudeus and his allies gather at the Superd village, where a powerful subjugation patrol aims to take them out. The third North God Kalman, the former Sword God Gal Farion, and the Ogre God Marta march among their ranks. Rudeus's team puts their lives on the line in this ultimate clash of the world's most mighty warriors!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

RAVEN OF INNER PALACE NOVEL SC VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232283

(W) Kouko Shirakawa (A) Ayuko

A number of things are disappearing around the imperial estate-several prized silkworm cocoons are missing from the Hakkaku Palace, and Kajo gets pulled into a search for another mysteriously lost object. As these happenings occur, Jusetsu and Koshun continue their investigation into what truly happened in the past. Might a nameless ghost hold the key, or does the truth lie elsewhere?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY NOVEL SC VOL 09 (RES) (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232284

(W) Mine (A) Tejas Venugopal

One by one, the mercenaries who raised Loren fell in a terrible, bloody battle. The lone survivor in a hard world with only his wits and his sword to his name, Loren hires himself out as an adventurer. His new party, however, proves all too willing to run headlong into danger using him as their meat shield. Only Lapis, the party's sly priest, sees his true worth, just as Loren sees hers. They must rely on each other, or else neither of them will live to see the end of their first adventure.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

A TALE OF SECRET SAINT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232285

(W) Touya (A) Chibi

Kousuke suddenly wakes up alone in a vast forest that clearly isn't anywhere on Earth. Now he has to find some way to eat, drink, and survive! Luckily, Kousuke also has the power to craft using a special video game menu that allows him to harvest resources and build whatever he can imagine. However, every time he goes to sleep, he's attacked by one of the many non-human races of this world, all of whom despise humankind. Enter Sylphy, the beautiful dark elf who lays claim to Kousuke and vows to protect him-after all, she's taken him as her property!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

THERES NO FREAKING WAY BE YOUR LOVER L NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232286

(W) Teren Mikami (A) Musshu

Absolute angel Ajisai-san has an awful argument with her family and decides to decamp to the seaside for the summer. In other words: she's running away from home! Renako Amaori can't let this innocent ingenue wander the big, bad world alone. She's coming along, too! Will their high school hearts and minds be healed by bouts of ping-pong and wholesome spells in the hot springs, or will romantic drama find them, no matter where they go?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

THOUGH I AM AN INEPT VILLAINESS L NOVEL VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232287

(W) Satsuki Nakamura (A / CA) Yukikana

Three months have passed since the Harvest Festival, and the five Maidens now face the Rite of Reverence-the test that will set their hierarchy in stone. The pressure is on, and each girl has her own inner demons to contest with! Unconcerned with the rankings, Kou Reirin supports her nervous wreck of a friend, Shu Keigetsu… until the two get into a knock-down, drag-out fight! To make matters worse, an unknown force is out to sabotage Reirin. Does the indomitable Kou Maiden finally have her back to the wall?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

WEAKEST TAMER BEGAN A JOURNEY TO PICK UP TRASH L NOVEL VOL 0

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT232288

(W) Honobonoru500 (A) Nama

As she continues to travel, Ivy grows closer to Druid. Their days are filled with laughter, silly little arguments, and even a more feminine version of Ivy! Yet trouble looms on the horizon when Ivy and her crew happen upon a village facing an abnormally harsh winter. With new people to meet, fire to sit by, and hungry bellies to fill, it looks like Ivy's work is cut out for them. Good thing they've got lots of friends to help keep warm!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

