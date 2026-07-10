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Webtoon To Make Major Announcements At San Diego Comic-Con

The world's biggest comic book publisher Webtoon to make major announcements at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Webtoon heads to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with major announcements, exclusive first looks, and creator appearances.

Webtoon creators Punko, ROSEOAK, Derek V. Song, and Ucheomaaa join panels spanning horror, romance, and fantasy.

Saturday’s What’s Next from WEBTOON Entertainment panel spotlights platform updates and expansion plans.

Webtoon’s SDCC lineup also includes a Fantasy High adaptation panel and discussions with leaders from Wattpad and more.

Webtoon, the world's largest publisher of comics, are coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and bringing a number of their biggest creators to the show, including Punko (Stagtown, Cinderella Boy), ROSEOAK (Not So Silent), and Derek V. Song (Fantasy High, Paranoid Mage, The Primal Hunter). And Saturday's Webtoon flagship panel, What's Next from WEBTOON Entertainment, will deliver a slew of announcements, exclusive first looks, and creator appearances from its platform and entertainment businesses. Here are their full panel listings

Creature Craft: Visionaries of Horror Comics Share Their Secrets ( Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 AM PT in Room 29AB) — Featuring Punko, creator of Stagtown and Cinderella Boy on WEBTOON; Cullen Bunn, creator of Ripcord and Deluge for Ignition Press; and Cat Staggs, co-creator of Death Mask and artist on Tales for a HalloweeNight for Storm King Comics. Moderated by Rotem Rusak, Editor-in-Chief at Nerdist.

( — Featuring Punko, creator of Stagtown and Cinderella Boy on WEBTOON; Cullen Bunn, creator of Ripcord and Deluge for Ignition Press; and Cat Staggs, co-creator of Death Mask and artist on Tales for a HalloweeNight for Storm King Comics. Moderated by Rotem Rusak, Editor-in-Chief at Nerdist. Love in Every Universe: The Great Romance Trope Debate (Friday, July 24 at 10:00 AM PT in Room 32AB) — Featuring ROSEOAK, creator of Not So Silent on WEBTOON; Alessandra Ferreri, Head of Content at Wattpad; E.M. Wilson, author of Situationship; and Becca Erin Title, founder of Meet Cute Romance Bookshop. Moderated by Crystal Bell, Culture Editor at Mashable.

— Featuring ROSEOAK, creator of Not So Silent on WEBTOON; Alessandra Ferreri, Head of Content at Wattpad; E.M. Wilson, author of Situationship; and Becca Erin Title, founder of Meet Cute Romance Bookshop. Moderated by Crystal Bell, Culture Editor at Mashable. Adapting Fantasy High for WEBTOON with Derek V. Song (Friday, July 24 at 1:00 PM PT in Room 32AB) — Featuring Derek V. Song, writer of Fantasy High. Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at adapting the beloved Dimension 20 series for WEBTOON and learn more about bringing the world of Fantasy High to a new visual format.

— Featuring Derek V. Song, writer of Fantasy High. Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at adapting the beloved Dimension 20 series for WEBTOON and learn more about bringing the world of Fantasy High to a new visual format. What's Next from WEBTOON Entertainment (Saturday, July 25 at 11:30 AM PT in Room 24ABC) — Featuring Ryan Lee, Head of Content at WEBTOON; Sydney Bright, Head of Global Animation at WEBTOON Productions; Erik Kozura, Producer at WEBTOON; ROSEOAK, creator of Not So Silent; Derek V. Song, writer of Fantasy High; Punko, creator of Stagtown and Cinderella Boy; and Ucheomaaa, creator of Vibe Check! on WEBTOON. Moderated by journalist, comic critic and 2026 Eisner judge, Tiffany Babb.

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