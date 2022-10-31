Creature Commandos Debut, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Creature Commandos, the spookiest military team ever, made their debut in Weird War Tales #93. It comprised of Lt. Matthew Shrieve (a normal human), Warren Griffith (a werewolf), Sgt. Vincent Velcro (a vampire), Pvt. Elliot "Lucky" Taylor (a Frankensteinian monster) and Dr. Myrna Rhodes (a gorgon), the team was dreamed up by writer J. M. DeMatteis when he decided with a title like Weird War Tales, you have to have a bunch of monsters. Len Wein named them the Creature Commandos, and the rest is history. A CGC copy of their debut in a CGC 9.6 is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, a perfect purchase for Halloween today. At $45, it is also a great grab. Check it out below.

Who Wouldn't Like The Creature Commandos?

"Weird War Tales #93 (DC, 1980) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Origin and first appearance of the Creature Commandos. Joe Kubert cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $14. CGC census 10/22: 15 in 9.6, 9 higher. Cover art by Joe Kubert. One page of art by Romeo Tanghal. The Creature Commandos!, script by J. M. DeMatteis, pencils by Pat Broderick, inks by John Celardo; set during World War II. Ultimate Weapon, script by George Kashdan, pencils by Denys Cowan, inks by John Celardo; set sometime in the future. Rising Sun, script by Mike W. Barr, by Noly Zamora; set in the early 1940s in a Japanese-American relocation camp during World War II. Life Hangs by a Thread, script by Carl Wessler, pencils by Vicente Alcazar, inks by Vicente Alcazar; set in 1942 in the Pacific Theater during World War II. 36 pgs. $0.50. Cover price $0.50."

What a fun concept. I love that Joe Kubert cover as well. Go here to get more info and to place a bid. While you are there, check out other comics and such that they are taking bids for today, there is a bunch of great ones in this lot.

