Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Fredric Wertham, Matt Baker

Wertham and Matt Baker: Authentic Police Cases #6, at Auction

Authentic Police Cases is one of the best Matt Baker covers from his early St. John era, and also contains a notorious image used in Wertham's Seduction of the Innocent.

Authentic Police Cases #6 has long been recognized as a symbol of sorts for a turning point in Matt Baker's career. It's the fourth published cover in Baker's St. John era, and perhaps the most iconic of those early St. John Baker covers. But Baker is not the only reason that Authentic Police Cases #6 is highly prized by collectors. It also contains an image used in Fredric Wertham's Seduction of the Innocent, and not just any image — it's Walter Johnson's drawing of a gun moll dressed in lingerie, which has itself become symbolic of the Pre-Code crime comic book era.

An Invitation to Learning

Walter Johnson's "Human Cat Trapped by Death Gun Slugs," a purportedly "authentic crime case," features a cat burglar named Antonio Boccadora. While there are plenty of instances of burglars that newspapers called "the human cat" during that era, no real case involving someone named Boccadora has been found. The concerned gun moll in that now-infamous title page montage, his girlfriend Rose, is barely referenced in a single panel in the entire rest of the story. Wertham labels that image "An invitation to learning," seemingly leaving exactly what might be learned to the imagination of readers of Seduction of the Innocent without further context. On the other hand, this issue's "Bullets Blaze the Mounties' Trail," a story that originally appeared in Dynamic Comics #14 (Chesler, 1946), is a more documentable example of a true crime saga. As documented in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police report on the 1932 matter and in the comic book story, William Kurulak was sentenced to be hanged, and his brother Mike Kurulak received 15 years in prison for the murder of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Ralls.

As we've noted here before, Authentic Police Cases seems to be another example of Archer St. John's caution in the face of adverse publicity through this period. Around the time that Authentic Police Cases #6 was hitting newsstands, a Washington state reporter singled out Authentic Police Cases #5 with a cover of a "bare-kneed girl helping a convict shoot it out with an officer" in connection with a juvenile delinquent's reading material. In reaction, Authentic Police Cases and Crime Reporter, which had just included Matt Baker's earliest St. John cover gigs, both ended in the same month. The next month, the company launched its first romance comic book, Teen-Age Romances, with a Matt Baker cover — altering the course of Baker's career and helping St. John find its footing. While the short-lived Crime Reporter was gone for good, Authentic Police Cases returned to the newsstands some 17 months later in early 1950. The 1948-era crime comics moral panic furor had calmed down for the moment by that time. During the course of its 38-issue run 1948-1955, it would feature 28 covers by Baker.

The CGC census has 39 Universal entries for this issue, with five at 4.0 and 21 higher. A Pre-Code crime comic book that has a sought-after Baker cover and one of the most notorious images of the era on its title page, there's a copy of Authentic Police Cases #6 (St. John, 1948), CGC VG 4.0 with off-white pages, up for auction at the December 10, 2026 Heritage auction #40379.

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