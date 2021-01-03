What Does Death Metal #7 Mean For Alfred Pennyworth? (Spoilers)

This Tuesday sees the publication of Death Metal #7, the final chapter of the DC Comics event sequel by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, setting up both Future State, The DC Omniverse and the Infinite Frontier. The wrinkle in the comic book's publication is that copies of the comic have been sold by several comic book stores, before the street date, as a result of double-shipping and early shipping of DC Comics titles over the last week or two.

You can get a preview of the issue right here, but a few more bits have been sneaking and peeking out as a result. Such as the word that we may be getting a few people back from the dead. Now given that much of the DC Universe has died in Death Metal, including Batman himself, revived through the use of the Black Lantern ring, alongside several other dead folks. Including…

… Alfred Pennyworth. However, it may not just be a zombie Alfred going forward. The conclusion of Death Metal #7 sees a brand new reality being rewritten, with Grant Morrison's Hypertime and Ryan Hughes' Multiversity map, setting up DC Future State, and what is to follow it. But it's not just all those who died in Death Metal who might be getting revived in the cosmic reset button.

"People who died before recent events". Remember that Tom King said that Alfred Pennyworth had to die to set up 5G, but now that there is no 5G, and a new Pennyworth season, maybe this is a way to bring back Batman's faithful butler in March? Keep an eye on those Bat-previews…

Death Metal #7 is published on Tuesday from DC Comics.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #7 (OF 7)

DC COMICS

OCT207043

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe-and no fan will want to miss that! In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $5.99