What Happened To Scarlet Witch After Multiverse Of Madness, Revealed

What happened to Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, after Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, revealed in Marvel's TVA comic book

Article Summary Discover Wanda Maximoff's fate post-Multiverse of Madness in Marvel's new TVA comic series.

Marvel Comics' TVA series ties MCU events and introduces new mysteries in issue #3.

Pere Perez confirms the Wanda in TVA is the same as the MCU Scarlet Witch, adding suspense.

Issue 4 may reveal how Scarlet Witch survived; new covers hint at MCU continuity.

The new TVA comic book published by Marvel Comics is a bit of an odd thing, taking on aspects that are canon to the MCU and to the comics. And written by Loki and Daredevil Born Again TV series writer Kathryn Blair.

It references events from the MCU and the Loki TV series specifically.

In the first issue Gwen Stacy, the Ghost Spider, known to us as Spider-Gwen, dreamt while she was in the TVA of a basement…

In issue 3, out thiss week she tells us what that was, and what it means.

And that it leading her somewhere.

It's not Loki, then whom? But Spider-Gwen is not good at following orders, especially when reality seem to contradict them.

And it seems that someone is waiting for her.

The Scarlet Witch. But which Scarlet Witch?

TVA artist Pere Perez stated on Instagram, "to address all the questions about it that I'm getting: yes, this is the same Wanda Maximoff played by Elisabeth Olsen on the MCU films. The other question, if it means that this comic is MCU continuity or any other issues about how this ties in with the movies or other comics, please ask the editor Jordan White, the writer Katharyn Blair or, I don't know… Kevin Feige?"

When we last saw her in Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, she was bringing Wundagore down upon herself, crushing her in the process.

Which also broke the spell that had imprisoned Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. So is this in-MCU canon TVA comic book series showing us how she survived? Issue 4 is out next month, might all be revealed? Notably the cover for issue 5, just revealed, features the MCU Scarlet Witch on the cover…

TVA #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240764

(W) Katharyn Blair, Ryan North (A) Enid Balam (A/CA) Pere Perez

A KILLER OUTSIDE TIME? A murderer stalks the halls of the TVA! Is anyone safe? Or perhaps more importantly, can anyone be trusted? The answers could lie in the secret floors below the R&D department. But with the TVA denying their existence, the field team has to question: Are they simply rumor? Hallucination? Or is the TVA hiding something far darker than any of them could possibly imagine? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99

TVA #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250906

(W) Katharyn Blair, Ryan North (A/CA) Pere Perez

A TIME TO FIGHT! The R&D Team is circling in on the cause of the Madness and its connection to the TVA's not-so-nonexistent Department of Deferment. But as they dig deeper into the TVA's secrets, they'll find that some dangers should never be uncovered. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $3.99

TVA #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250859

(W) Katharyn Blair, Ryan North (A) Enid Balam (A/CA) Pere Perez

A TIME TO FIGHT! The R&D Team is circling in on the cause of the Madness and its connection to the TVA's not-so-nonexistent Department of Deferment. But as they dig deeper into the TVA's secrets, they'll find that some dangers should never be uncovered. RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99

