Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, Gotham Central, Gotham General, Streets Of Gotham

What Happens To Stephanie Brown Ahead Of Gotham General? (Spoilers)

What Happens To Stephanie Brown Ahead Of Gotham General? Batman Bad Seeds Spoilers From Gotham Central and Streets Of Gotham

Article Summary Stephanie Brown is caught in Gotham’s Bad Seeds chaos.

Gotham Central reveals Dr. Zeller under threat from Zsasz over Crown of Storms.

Streets of Gotham shows Vandal Savage’s TUCO troops worsening the crisis, from subway bomb threats to neglecting Ivy victims.

With explosions, plant horrors, and mass casualties closing in, Gotham General becomes the key destination in Gotham’s next chapter.

Spoilers about Spoiler from today's Gotham Central, as well as from Streets Of Gotham, both part of the Batman: Bad Seeds event. As Zsasz targets Dr Zeller due to her supervillain treatment technology, Crown of Storms…

Some people just don't want to be a fine, upstanding member of the community.

Does that mean that The Joker is in Dr Zeller's tank voluntarily?

Vandal Savage's TUCO troops are out on the street, imposing his will on the city. And quite a will it is as well.

So as the TUCO squad are preparing to blow up Gotham's subways…

They are also ignoring those trapped by Poison Ivy's terraforming of Gotham…

One way or another…

… things are going to blow up. And when they do?

Well, there's only one place you can go.

Gotham General it is…

Getting its own mini-series, running a little late but as they say, out in two weeks… and it looks like it's already filling up.

BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM GENERAL #1 (OF 2)

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal

WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job. $4.99 10/28/2026

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job. $4.99 10/28/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM CENTRAL #2 (OF 2)

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE. Trapped on the last operational subway out of Gotham City, Officers Gordon and Espinoza, Anarky, Dr. Annika Zeller, and private investigator Harvey Bullock find themselves at each other's throats in a deadly pressure cooker situation–with none other than Mr. Zsasz at its center. If that wasn't bad enough, outside the train is a horde of flesh-eating plant monstrosities! Can the motley crew manage to find a way to safety without killing each other first? $4.99 10/14/2026

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE. Trapped on the last operational subway out of Gotham City, Officers Gordon and Espinoza, Anarky, Dr. Annika Zeller, and private investigator Harvey Bullock find themselves at each other's throats in a deadly pressure cooker situation–with none other than Mr. Zsasz at its center. If that wasn't bad enough, outside the train is a horde of flesh-eating plant monstrosities! Can the motley crew manage to find a way to safety without killing each other first? $4.99 10/14/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS STREETS OF GOTHAM #1

(W) Matt Fraction, Mariko Tamaki (A) Brian Ching, Gretel Lusky, Steve Lieber, Various (CA) Javi Fernandez

SIX STORIES OF SURVIVAL FROM SUPERSTAR WRITERS MATT FRACTION AND MARIKO TAMAKI! As the chaos of Bad Seeds erupts across Gotham City and the Bat-Family races against daylight, the citizens of Gotham City must endure the threats of Poison Ivy's superbloom on their own. Join Eisner Award-winning writers Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki as they tell six street-level tales of fear, courage, and perseverance, starring everyday people who must learn what it means to be a hero–with or without a cape. $5.99 10/14/2026

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