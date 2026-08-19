Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Aliens Vs X-Men, chris claremont, Geraldo Borges, kieron gillen

What Happens When X-Men's Multiple Man Gets Incubated By A Xenomorph?

What happens when X-Men's Multiple Man, Jamie Madrox, gets incubated by a Xenomorph?

Article Summary Alien Vs. X-Men sends the X-Men into cosmic horror, with Jamie Madrox facing a terrifying Xenomorph incubation.

Multiple Man’s mutant duplication powers raise wild questions about how a Xenomorph infection could multiply and evolve.

Kieron Gillen teams with Chris Claremont to pit the X-Men against Xenomorphs, blending superhero action with Alien dread.

Claremont’s bonus story adds a deadly X-Men twist, unleashing a Brood vs. Xenomorph clash with Kitty Pryde trapped between them.

Alien Vs X-Men by Kieron Gillen, Geraldo Borges, Chris Claremont, and more is published in September, and they are showing off artwork. Including Jamie Madrox, The Multiple Man, getting a facehugger Alien and incubated with a Xenomorph? Every time he gets hit, will he get split into two incubated Multiple Men? And what about the Xenomorph when they burst out og him, will then gain that ability as well? And we will see the difference between the Xenomorphs and the Brood, and Chris Claremont brings them into conflict…

On his love for the Alien franchise, Kieron Gillen says, "Alien was the first R-rated movie I ever saw. Aliens is one of the four founding teenage films that I built my understanding of story structure upon. As a hormonal teen, I had a looming Alien poster hung over my bed. I love Aliens so much that I am unhelpfully explaining beats to Geraldo by referencing two-second sequences featuring tertiary characters, as if he cares about Ferro and Dietrich as much as I do. So, yes, this is some prime-grade bucket list stuff for me, and I'm highly enjoying taking the X-Men on an X-press elevator to hell."

And for Chris Claremont, "For me, the coolest aspect here is returning to a universe where I can pit my deadliest alien predators against their movie counterparts, with Kitty caught in the middle. Kitty brings a hero's perspective to the challenge that embraces the heart and soul of the X-Men. This story is cram-packed with adventure – plus some crazy surprises along the way."

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #1 Cover by Ryan Stegman

Written by Kieron Gillen & Chris Claremont

Art by Geraldo Borges & More

Covers by Ryan Stegman and Ivan Shavrin

This September, Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios join forces for a special crossover saga decades in the making: ALIEN VS. X-MEN! Following the blockbuster success of Alien Vs. Avengers, Marvel's bold Alien line of comics evolves, pitting the Children of the Atom against the universe's perfect organism! Blending super hero storytelling with cosmic horror, the saga will be written by visionary Immortal X-Men writer Kieron Gillen and illustrated by acclaimed artist Geraldo Borges. The series will also feature a four-part bonus story by legendary X-Men creator Chris Claremont, who brings the Xenomorphs into conflict with his own parasitic extraterrestrial creation: the Brood! The X-Men went looking for a Phoenix egg. They found something else. The X-Men return to Earth with deadly cargo, and a violent battle between mutant and alien begins. Will an unexpected ally turn the tide in the X-Men's favor? Will anyone survive the experience? The next evolution of Marvel's mightiest mutants begins! Plus: A young Kitty Pryde faces her greatest nightmare when she's hunted by two of the galaxy's greatest terrors: the Brood and the Xenomorphs!" On Sale 9/16

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