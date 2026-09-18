Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Absolute Batman, flash gordon, Scott Chantler, what if

What If Flash Gordon Was Absolute Batman? A New Graphic Novel Asks…

What If... Flash Gordon was Absolute Batman? Flash Gordon: Two Worlds by Scott Chantler and Kike J. Díaz from Mad Cave Studios

Mad Cave Studios, in partnership with King Features Syndicate, has announced Flash Gordon: Two Worlds – Volume 1, the first half of an original two-volume graphic novel that reimagines the classic sci-fi hero in a bold "what if" scenario. Written and drawn by Scott Chantler of Two Generals, Northwest Passage and Three Thieves, his first major licensed character project, and coloured by Kike J. Díaz of The Rocketeer: The Island and Los Monstruos.

The story is intended to root itself firmly in the romance, danger, and cosmic spectacle of Alex Raymond's 1930s comic strip and the movie serials it inspired, while contrasting them with present-day expectations. The "What If" premise flips the familiar legend and, just like Absolute Batman or Ultimate Spider-Man, turns the tables on the character with a political twist. Rather than a jock and his girl thrust into space to take down the intergalactic threat single-handed, with a winning American smile and flick of his hair, Flash Gordon: Two Worlds is set in a world where Flash Gordon never flew to the stars to stop Ming the Merciless, and he rules a conquered and devastated Earth. There, a nameless labourer (we know who) gazes skyward and dreams of the hero he might have been. On Mongo, the Emperor's tormented bride, Dale Arden, cannot shake the memory of a man she glimpsed briefly on an aeroplane years earlier. Who was he, and why does it feel like they were meant to meet? Flash Gordon: Two Worlds Vol 1 is published on the 10th of November by Mad Cave Studios, with Vol 2 to follow in 2027 for $19.99/$24.99, and looks like this… beginning with the dream as Gordon's Alive, before the reality of Ming The Merciless's Earth hits.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!