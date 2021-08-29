What If Storyboarder Noor Rasoul Sells Graphic Memoir My January Heart

My January Heart by Noor Rasoul is a new semi-autobiographical YA graphic novel pitched as Giant Days meets Hey, Kiddo. It follows 17-year-old Noor's attempt to leave her anxiety behind in the Middle East as she pursues her dream of going to art school in California—only to find that running away won't solve all of her problems. Picked up by Marisa DiNovis at Knopf, My January Heart will be published in the autumn of 2024. She posted to Instagram,

So I'm really excited to let you all know that my comics are coming to you in a new way! MY JANUARY HEART, my debut graphic novel is coming out in Fall 2024. It is honestly the YA passion project of my dreams. It'll be a retelling of experiences I've had, featuring my best friends, romance, and a magical bear that follows me around Thank you thank you to my amazing agent Jess Errera and wonderful editor Marisa diNovis for helping make this happen. I'm still in awe I get to work with you two. I'm excited to share this thing with the world

Noor Rasoul is a middle eastern storyboard artist whose work focuses primarily on emotional storytelling. Born in Iraq, her family moved to the UAE when she was two, and later she moved to the USA, where she graduated from California Institute of the Arts from the Character animation program in 2014. Her graduation film JIDO was screened at Calarts producers show and she went on to intern at Disney TV, starting out at Marvel Studios boarding for their first animated project, What If..?

Noor Rasoul's agent Jessica Errera at the Jane Rotrosen Agency negotiated the deal for world rights. Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers is an imprint of Random House Children's Books and Rotem Moscovich is its Editorial Director.