What Sign Of AfterShock Comics? Aftershock Comics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, and last week published its last scheduled comic, Bulls Of Beacon Hill #5.

Last year, Bleeding Cool ran a story about AfterShock Comics filing for bankruptcy, after we had run a number of stories concerning the comic book publisher and what had seemed an inability to pay their freelance comic book creators what is due to them. It was then revealed that AfterShock Comics of Sherman Oaks, California, and their partner studio Rive Gauche Television, had filed for bankruptcy, stating "On December 19, 2022 AfterShock Comics, LLC and affiliates filed for chapter 11 protection in the District of Central California (Case No. 22-11456). The Debtor reports Assets of $10M-$50M and Liabilities of $10M-$50M. The Petition states funds will be available to Unsecured Creditors. Debtor Represented by: David L. Neale of Levene, Neale, Bender, Yoo & Golubchik L.L.P."

Now, Chapter 11 Protection means that the publisher can continue publication operations. But they have burned through their production schedules. January 2023 had six new titles. February 2023 had seven. March 2023 solicits had five titles. April 2023 had just two new titles, and May had one, Bulls Of Beacon Hill #5 which was published last week. And that's it for new titles. Previously AfterShock Comics had told us "Thank you for reaching out. For easy reference, here is our statement on the matter, the company is addressing late payments as outstanding funds owed to the company come in. There are no non-payments. Everyone who is owed money will be paid. We recognize our obligations and consider creator compensation our number one priority. We apologize for this situation and are making our best efforts to rectify it as quickly as possible.".

But for now, that seems to be it. AfterShock Comics is still soliciting their backlist of comics and graphic novels. They had a title for Free Comic Book Day and have a retailer giveaway for the upcoming Diamond Summit in Dallas, Texas. But that, it seems is the last item on the public schedule for AfterShock Comics. Chicken Devils #1 Metal Cover and a Maniac of New York Vol. 3 Metal Cover… I hope they have new plans to announce. If you're going, let Bleeding Cool know what they say…

Posted in: AfterShock, Comics | Tagged: aftershock, diamond, summit

