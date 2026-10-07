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What Will Brian K. Vaughan & Cliff Chiang Give Away At NYCC?

What will Paper Girls' Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang give away at New York Comic Con?

Article Summary Paper Girls creators Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang hint at NYCC surprises during their Saturday Image Comics panel.

The Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang NYCC session may include a giveaway, with a signing scheduled right after.

Image Comics’ New York Comic Con lineup spans Exquisite Corpses, Skybound, Spawn, Transformers, and Massive-Verse.

NYCC attendees can also find Cliff Chiang and dozens of Image Comics creators in Artist Alley across the weekend.

The list of Image Comics panels at New York Comic Con below runs the gamut from Skybound to Massive-Verse to the Spawniverse to Exquisite Corpses, but on Saturday, the Paper Girls Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang panel at 4 pm is promising something special for those who attend. Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang co-created the full 30-issue series Paper Girls, which follows four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls in 1988 who are pulled into a time-travel conflict. The series ran from 2015 to 2019, won Eisner Awards and was later adapted into a short-lived Amazon Prime TV series. Might we get Paper Girls 2? Something brand new? And an ashcan/poster under every chair? So, you know, Room 1B02: get a couple of whatever it is they are giving away and send one to me… the panel is also directly followed by a signing by the pair, so you can get whatever was under that chair signed straight away! It will probably be harder to find an unsigned one.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

Exquisite Corpses: The Game and Beyond (18 and Up) 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. Room 1C03

Join co-creators James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh as they dive into the dark and twisted world of the bestselling, hit series Exquisite Corpses! Together with Tyler Boss, Adam Gorham, Pornsak Pichetshote, and Che Grayson, the corpse crew will discuss the creation of their spin offs, the response to the game, and the future of Exquisite Corpses. It's going to be a spooky, good time! Moderated by: Sami DeMonster, Community Manager and Tiny Onion.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Todd McFarlane Spotlight 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Room 406.3

The Toddfather is back @ NYCC! Comic legend Todd McFarlane (Spawn) shares what it really takes to create, build, and push past obstacles. From breaking into comics, movies and toys to navigating everyday challenges, McFarlane brings real talk, practical advice, and inspiration for fans, creators, and anyone chasing their dreams.

The Toddfather is back @ NYCC! Comic legend Todd McFarlane (Spawn) shares what it really takes to create, build, and push past obstacles. From breaking into comics, movies and toys to navigating everyday challenges, McFarlane brings real talk, practical advice, and inspiration for fans, creators, and anyone chasing their dreams. Skybound Comics: Vision for the Future 4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Room 406.3

Skybound has supercharged Transformers, Invincible, and Universal Monsters to new heights in comics and are now revealing a new slate that will have everyone talking. Join superstars Stephen Graham Jones (The Buffalo Hunter Hunter, Earthdivers), Leandro Fernández (The Old Guard), Tate Brombal (Batgirl, Everything Dead & Dying), Matt Emmons (The Council of Frogs), Doug Mahnke (Batman: The Man Who Laughs), and Ben Abernathy (Executive Editor, Skybound) as they unveil the future of Skybound, and trust us, you won't want to miss this. Moderated by Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound Entertainment.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 10

Transformers & G.I. Joe: What's Next for the Energon Universe? 11:15 – 12:15 p.m. Room 406.2

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IN CHAOS! Join superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals, Transformers), Dan Watters (M.A.S.K.), Tom Reilly (G.I. Joe), Jason Howard (Transformers), and Conor Hughes (Void Rivals) as they unveil what the future holds for Skybound and Hasbro's record-breaking shared universe featuring Transformers, G.I. Joe, Void Rivals, and M.A.S.K. Moderated by Ben Abernathy, Executive Editor at Skybound Entertainment.

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IN CHAOS! Join superstars (Void Rivals, Transformers), (M.A.S.K.), (G.I. Joe), (Transformers), and (Void Rivals) as they unveil what the future holds for Skybound and Hasbro's record-breaking shared universe featuring Transformers, G.I. Joe, Void Rivals, and M.A.S.K. Moderated by Ben Abernathy, Executive Editor at Skybound Entertainment. Image Comics Presents: Kyle Higgins of Radiant Black, the Massive-Verse & more 12:45PM – 1:30 p.m. Room 406.2

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), Brian Buccellato (No/One), Kelly McMahon , Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky), and Rod Reis (C.O.W.L) as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next.

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), (No/One), , (The Dead Lucky), and (C.O.W.L) as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next. Image Comics Presents: In Conversation with Brian K. Vaughan & Cliff Chiang 4PM – 4:45 p.m. Room 1B02

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storyteller Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, the team behind the smash-hit Paper Girls, as the two share details about working in comics together. There may be a surprise or two for those in attendance. Moderated by Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 11

Image Comics Presents: Let's Talk Comics podcast LIVE & the Future of Comics! 12:30PM – 1:15 p.m. Room 1C03

Join Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, The Princess Murders), Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Merciless), Franklin Jonas (Fireborn), and Eric Zawadzki (Assorted Crisis Events) for a live episode of the official Image Comics Podcast: Let's Talk Comics! Fans can expect an unfiltered conversation about breaking rules, building worlds, and telling stories only they could create. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, sneak peeks at upcoming projects, and plenty of insight into how the creator-owned spirit keeps Image at the forefront of the industry. Moderated by Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

IMAGE COMICS CREATORS IN ARTIST ALLEY:

Alberto Jiménez Alburquerque — A33

Alex Segura — F31

Arthur Adams — D16

Bengal — E22

Bilquis Evely — H31

Brett Bean — G29

Brian Azzarello — I43

Charles Soule — F41

Che Grayson — H37

Chris Condon — F13

Cliff Chiang — L39

Conor Hughes — J26

Dan Mora — L08

Daniel Henriques — G41

Daniel Warren Johnson — K41

David Finch — E16

Declan Shalvey — J03

Deniz Camp — H42

Dustin Nguyen — K14

Erik Larsen — B16

Ethan Sacks — I38

Greg Capullo — G44

Ian Bertram — K39

Jacob Phillips — J16

Jacoby Salcedo — E41

Jae Lee — C27

Jason Aaron — H44

Jason Howard — F38

Jerome Opeña — L03

Jim Zub — I-33, A-33

Jock — H41

Jonathan Glapion — G42

Joshua Hixson — F10

Joshua Williamson — H33

Justin Jordan — C24

Kyle Higgins — G34

Luana Vecchio — C08

Mahmud Asrar — D20

Marc Silvestri — I44

Martin Morazzo — A30

Martin Simmonds — F05

Matt Wilson — H16

Max Fiumara — K18

Melissa Flores — F35

Mirka Andolfo — E31

Nick Dragotta — L41

Pornsak Pichetshote — H38

Rod Reis — D21

Rodney Barnes — L06

Ryan Browne — F40

Ryan Stegman — F43

Sanford Greene — K40

Sean Gordon Murphy — D01

Sean Phillips — J15

Tate Brombal — F12

Terry Dodson — D30

Tom King — H30

Tony Fleecs — G36

Top Cow Productions — B17

Tyler Boss — F09

Valentine De Landro — A41

Whilce Portacio — C06

William Harms — F39

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