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What Will Midnight X-Men #3 Bring? Is This The End Of Hope? (Spoilers)

What Will Midnight X-Men #3 Bring? Is This The End Of Hope Already? (XSpoilers)

Thanks to Midnight X-Men #1, we know that Cyclops, still a non-vampire mutant, has found the non-vampire mutant Hope and taken her under his wing. Thanks to Midnight X-Men #2, we know that Cyclops is in thrall to the telepathic vampire mutant Jean Grey. And that he gathers mutants together, then brings them to her to turn them into vampires or eat them. Which means in Midnight X-Men #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte, as previewed below…

… well, it's not looking good for Hope is it? Is Midnight X-Men #3 where Hope goes to die? Is the only hope for Hope in the Church?

The church is packing drone technology. But there are also other religious issues at play. Such as this cover…

That's Forge, and behind him is The Adversary. Now, in the Marvel 616 timeline, Forge is a Cheyenne mutant with an intuitive genius for inventing and building any technology he can conceive. Trained from youth by the shaman Naze specifically to combat the Adversary, he rejected that path and enlisted in the U.S. military, serving in the Vietnam. During the war, after his unit was slaughtered, Forge used the souls of nine fallen comrades in a forbidden ritual to open a dimensional portal and summon the Adversary, giving him a lasting foothold on Earth. It manipulated the then-powerless Storm into believing Forge had fallen under its influence and was opening a hellish portal. She climbed a mountain, fought demons, and stabbed Forge, only realising too late that he was trying to close the portal. They both fell through and were trapped on a parallel, empty Earth. They escaped to fight The Adversary on Earth, sacrificing their lives and identities to do so… Except, of course, in the Midnight Universe, Storm became a vampire, and then so did everyone else. Did the storyline with The Adversary go in a very different way indeed? Probably…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Della Fonte

Covers: Dike Ruan, Juan Ferreyra (Midnight Bloodbath), Skan (Midnight Special), Matteo Lolli (Midnight Horror Homage), Jeehyung Lee (Midnight Gallery 1:25)

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #4

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Buffagni

Covers: Dike Ruan, Juan Ferreyra (Midnight Bloodbath), Skan (Midnight Special), TBA (Midnight Horror Homage), Mark Spears (Midnight Gallery 1:25)

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Two sets of letters go out. All sides are summoned. Two threats are made by both man and mutant. The one-eyed ronin finds a clue that will unravel long-laid plans. And a half-healed wound is hidden by shadow. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #5

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Buffagni

Cover A by Dike Ruan | Cover B by Marcelo Ferreira (Midnight Bloodbath Variant) | Cover C by Skan (Midnight Special Variant) | Cover D by TBA (Midnight Horror Homage Variant) | Cover E by Leirix (Midnight Gallery 1:25 Variant)

No Mutants. No Mercy. Ronin meets Reaver. An infernal compact made in Hell. Scores will be settled, but the Peace must hold!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

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