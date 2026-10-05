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What's The Big NYCC Announcement From Skybound And Robert Kirkman?

What's the Big New York Comic Con Announcement from Skybound Entertainment and Robert Kirkman?

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Article Summary

  • Skybound and Robert Kirkman are teasing a big NYCC announcement, with a secret panel set to reveal a new comics line.
  • Speculation centers on Gold Key Comics, with Turok, Solar, and other Robert Kirkman-acquired rights possibly in play.
  • Another likely NYCC reveal is Eric Canete on Transformers, expanding Skybound’s hit Energon Universe line even further.
  • David Finch on an Invincible-related comic is also rumored, making Robert Kirkman’s NYCC plans a major focal point.

It's that time of year when all the comics publishers descend upon New York for NYCC and loose lips lead to the season of "as Bleeding Cool first reported" (despite some outlets that seem allergic to crediting us). One of those publishers is the team of Image Comics and Skybound, who have both been enjoying a very successful 2026, the latter most notably with the record-setting launch of M.A.S.K. #1 and then an Absolute Universe level launch of Terminal #1 at 300,000 units shortly after. But I'm hearing that while there are likely major announcements at their Energon Universe panel, it's their secretive Skybound Comics: Visions for The Future panel that is fueling speculation with media and fans. So what are they announcing? At the very least, Skybound admits in the panel description that it's a new line of comics:

Robert Kirkman & Dan Mora, New Team On Transformers Comic From #25
Robert Kirkman from Skybound

Skybound has supercharged Transformers, Invincible, and Universal Monsters to new heights in comics and are now revealing a new slate that will have everyone talking. Join an exciting lineup of Stephen Graham Jones (The Buffalo Hunter Hunter), Leandro Fernández  (The Old Guard), Tate Brombal (Everything Dead and Dying), Matt Emmons (The Council of Frogs), Doug Mahnke  (Batman: The Man Who Laughs) and Ben Abernathy (Executive Editor, Skybound) as they unveil the future of Skybound, and trust us, you won't want to miss this! Moderated by Skybound Editorial Director Alex Antone.

And what will it include? I am confident at least one of these is correct, if not more:

There you go – I've definitely spoiled at least one of Image/Skybound's surprise announcements, but it wouldn't be NYCC if I didn't get to break the news for you first. Come back on Friday to see just how right (or wrong, perhaps) I got it.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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