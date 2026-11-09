Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: christopher priest, marie javins, Superman/Spider-Man

When Christopher Priest Turned Down The Superman/Spider-Man Crossover

When Christopher Priest Turned Down The Superman/Spider-Man Crossover... Until Marie Javins Refused His Refusal

Article Summary Christopher Priest turned down Superman/Spider-Man at first, until DC boss Marie Javins refused to accept no.

Priest said writing the crossover was easier in Spider-Man's black suit era, when he knew the character best.

He called short crossover stories tough, citing Marvel approvals, notes, and too many voices in the process.

Priest was stunned by boxes of contributor copies, then grateful he did Superman/Spider-Man Pages with Daniel Sampere.

Over on the ComicPop podcast, Vampirella/Black Panther writer Christopher Priest has been weighing in on the Superman/Spider-Man crossovers published this year by Marvel and DC Comics, which saw him write Superboy Prime meeting the black suit era Spider-Man…"

"It was easier for me to set the story during the time when I was editing Spider-Man because at least I knew what I was doing… Spider-Man has changed so much over the years… and I'm pretty lazy, you know." Priest also revealed that he had to be talked into even doing that by one Marie Javins, who was also a Marvel editor at the time Priest was. "The EIC of DC Comics requested me, you know, and I said no. And then she said, 'I don't accept your no.' If it was an editor at DC, I probably could have blown him or her off or whatever. But short stories are hard to do, and they take as much time to plot as the longer stories. And then we have to send everything over to Marvel for approval, and then they come back with their notes and then you know, everybody chimes in, and everybody's sticking their oar in the water, so I wasn't thrilled about doing it, but it came out just fine"

But there was a cost that Priest didn't expect… "DC sent me… this truck pulls up to my house with these two huge boxes, and I cracked these boxes open, and they're full of Superman/Spider-Man, I think there were five copies of every cover, and there was like a million covers, right? So, I emailed Marie, and I go, "Uh, I've just received apparently the entire print run of Superman/Spider-Man." Otherwise known as Casa Scott Snyder every time an issue of Absolute Batman comes out.

And it made an impression on him. "I ended up donating a bunch of them. I signed a bunch of them, that kind of thing. But I didn't realise how big that book was, you know. So, uh, I'm grateful to Marie for talking me into it… It's a silly story; it's me going, "What would Mark Waid do?"

The result was Pages, drawn by Daniel Sampere, and it got very meta, very fast indeed…

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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