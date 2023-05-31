When Luke Skywalker & Doctor Aphra Drop In On Ahsoka Tano (Spoilers) Ahsoka Tano, introduced as the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker is now returning to Marvel Comics, as teased at Star Wars: Celebration.

Ahsoka Tano, introduced as the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, is the protagonist of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film and subsequent television series. She reappeared in Star Wars Rebels, where she uses the codename Fulcrum, as a voiceover cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and now in The Mandalorian TV series on Disney + with a spinoff TV series of her own, which has ignited interest in the character. Ahsoka played a Jedi foil for Anakin Skywalker in his move towards being Darth Vader, but is now returning to Marvel Comics, as teased at Star Wars: Celebration.

With Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #32 published today, and a variant cover giving the Ahsoka game away for anyone who may have been slightly surprised by the end of issue giveaway.

With Luke Skywalker struggling with his relationship to the Force in a similar way that his father was in the Hidden Empire series recently, that is likely to lead into the whole metal, muddle and mind destiny that the Marvel Star Wars comic books are rocketing towards.

And Doctor Aphra knows exactly in what direction that is likely to go.

So maybe, just maybe, they need another Jedi master who is a little closer to them than Yoda. But you don't just trip over those every day in the galaxy, not since the days of the Old Republic, at least.

Not unless you have an Infinite Improbability Drive running, but that's a totally different franchise.

Still, Star Wars is no stranger to coincidence. It must have been a bit weird to come across C-3PO again. And so… down in the pink.

Ahsoka at your service. Who wants a handy Force tune-up? Before it comes for the muddle…

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #32

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230926

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

LUKE SKYWALKER: FRIEND OR FOE?

After the fallout of HIDDEN EMPIRE, DOCTOR APHRA is at a crossroads. Who better to help her with that than…LUKE SKYWALKER?!

Rated T In Shops: May 31, 2023 SRP: $3.99

