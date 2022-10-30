When Wolverine First Met Daredevil, In 1983

Daredevil #196 by Dennis O'Neil and Klaus Janson featured the first meeting of Daredevil and Wolverine, both superheroes with enhanced senses, from 1983 – you'd have thought they'd have bumped into each other when on the same trail. The comic book sees an incapacitated Bullseye kidnapped from the hospital by East Asian secret agents. They shoot Wolverine who tries to get involved and, while recuperating, Wolverine suggests they team up. They may not have met before, but they've certainly heard of each other. And a copy is up for auction at Heritage Auctions within a CGC slab of 9.8 and a current total of high bids to $77 going under the hammer later today.

With Hugh Jackman returning to the role of Wolverine, in Deadpool 3, as well as all the meta commentaries as to whether this counts as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the return of Charlie Cox to playing Daredevil on the TV and in the movies, suggesting there may be a televisual or cinematic appearance of the two together in upcoming years. And so, for collectors, this could be the kind of comic book they might want on their bookshelf or in their longboxes, all nicely slabbed

Daredevil #196 (Marvel, 1983) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First meeting of Daredevil and Wolverine. Bullseye, and Kingpin appearances. Klaus Janson cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $28. CGC census 10/22: 252 in 9.8, 1 higher.

This issue also contains letters published by Keith Kessler, Ian Wayne, Jeff Mara, Charles Stratemeyer, Stephen Gawronski, Jeff Plackenmeir and James L. Card. Daredevil #196 by Dennis O'Neil and Klaus Janson is up for auction at Heritage Auctions within a CGC slab of 9.8 and a current total of high bids to $77. Good luck out there. You may suddenly have a little competition.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.