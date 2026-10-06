Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Crisis, darkseid, scott snyder

Where Are The Absolute Crossovers, Are They All Darkseid's Fanfiction?

Where Are The Absolute Crossovers, Are They All Darkseid’s Fanfiction? Something is coming...

Article Summary DC teased its first Absolute Crossover for late 2026, but missing Q4 solicits now point to an early 2027 launch.

Jason Aaron is writing the Absolute Crossover event, with other Absolute writers shaping dialogue for their heroes.

Scott Snyder says the Absolute Crossover centers on Darkseid and asks if these heroes live inside his fanfiction.

The event builds toward Absolute Crisis as DC expands the Absolute Universe through Darkseid’s larger saga.

At the ComicsPRO retailer event in March, Absolute Group Editor Chris Conroy of DC Comics announced a new Absolute Universe event, unnamed, for later this year. "It's the first Absolute Universe event. This will be in Q4. We're gonna do it our way, the Absolute way. This is going to be easy to understand, it's gonna be easy to get on board, it's not going to disrupt the stories. You won't have to explain to the new Absolute customer what a crossover is. This is going to build the universe in the same way that Absolute Evil. We got an incredible book, Absolute Green Arrow, out of just a one-shot. You'd be very excited to see what we can do with the canvas, with a full event miniseries." Well, all of DC's Q4 has been solicited without mention, but some of the Absolute titles have been running later. Q1 2027? Jason Aaron is writing the series with input from other Absolute writers who write dialogue for the characters from their respective books. And after that, we are still barrelling down to Absolute Crisis, which also might be a little later.

Talking to Sasha on the Casually Comics podcast, Scott Snyder had "prematurely mentioned" the event before it was cleared and says that he got in trouble for it. "It is not officially announced when it is, and I won't say when it is, but it's known now we're going to be doing one," Scott Snyder said. "We will talk about it, I think, very, very soon, in the next month or two." Scott Snyder said a lot of the event is "about the Darkseid of it all", the heroes realising "the nature of their own universe." The emotional pitch, as he put it, is simple and nasty: "Are we all in Darkseid's fanfiction?" The Absolute Universe was born as Darkseid's project: a world stamped with his energy, heroes stripped of their usual advantages, villains holding the infrastructure. Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson have been walking that idea from DC All In through DC K.O. and toward a larger 2027 Darkseid-saga finish that DC has already been teasing as Absolute Crisis. Scott Snyder names the feeling the Absolute books have been circling since 2024. The heroes are not just fighting worse odds. They are living inside someone else's story… and of course, this is coming, on the same day as Absolute Batman #25… and here's a retailer exclusive variant that might be telling…

DC ALL IN SAGA DARKSEID VS THE WORLD #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri (CA) Sanford Greene

SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SANFORD GREENE AND YASMINE PUTRI TELL THE UNFORGETTABLE STORY OF DARKSEID'S PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE! Darkseid is… only just beginning. The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World! $5.99 10/28/2026

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