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Where The Wild Things Are, Inside Hulk War: Infernal Rage

Where The Wild Things Are, Inside Hulk War: Infernal Rage with Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein

Article Summary Where The Wild Things Are: inside Hulk War: Infernal Rage, as Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein unleash Marvel horror.

Infernal Hulk’s saga reaches its five-issue finale, with The Eldest’s corruption spreading across Hulk and the Avengers.

Nic Klein reveals how twisted Infernal Avengers like War Dead, Ebon Sphinx, and Iron Thing were built for maximum terror.

Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 begins the final battle as Manhattan falls, the Baxter Building warps, and a new Gray Hulk arrives.

Right now, Marvel Comics is all about turning their superheroes into monsters. From Age Of Revelation to DNX, we've had the impact of the X-Virus. The Midnight Universe has already made monsters out of mutants and scientists. And one of the Midnight writers, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, has been doing the same on the Infernal Hulk. And in February, the five-issue conclusion to Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk saga that saw the Incredible Hulk overtaken by an ancient evil known as The Eldest. And that includes the Infernal Avengers as seen in Comics Giveaway Day's Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black #1 CGD 2026 back in May, with Nic Klein's original character designs. Infernal Hulk Vs. Avengers #1 on the 2nd of December will see the defeat of the Avengers as they undergo horrifying transformations, as well as The Arthropod and The Angler…

"When coming up with the Infernal Avengers, Phillip and I worked closely together like usual," Klein explained. "For some of them like The War Dead, Angler, and The Arthropod, he had very specific ideas. When he first pitched me The War Dead, I was super excited because it's such a horrific concept—all the soldiers Cap couldn't save come out of the blood that he bleeds constantly… fantastic!"

"For The Diaboli Ex Machina and The Ebon Sphinx, I tried to emphasize their abilities in a twisted/monstrous way," he continued. "For example, Ex Machina is a mechanical, biblical angel of destruction, and for Ebon Sphinx, I wanted to showcase Carol's high-flying personality while keeping some parts human—the Sphinx as a base form seemed perfect for her. The Iron Thing might be my favorite to draw just because he's a huge, gross, veiny lump of flesh and muscle… pure horribleness."

HULK WAR: INFERNAL RAGE #1 (OF 5) – 75960621493800111

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and Cover by NIC KLEIN

Cover B by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO – 75960621493800121

Cover C by LEINIL FRANCIS YU (Connecting) – 75960621493800131

Cover D by STEVE RUDE – 75960621493800116

Cover E by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (Foil) – 75960621493800141

Cover F by NIC KLEIN (Virgin) – 75960621493800117

Cover JRJR by JOHN ROMITA JR. (50th Special) – 75960621493800161

The final battle to stop the corruption of the Marvel Universe begins! As Manhattan falls to an army of twisted monsters and the Baxter Building becomes the heart of a nightmare, the Infernal Hulk unveils his fallen Avengers and a plan that could transform all life on Earth. But a new Gray Hulk enters the war with no grand mission and no noble cause. He's here for one thing: to smash the Infernal Hulk into the ground. And before the battle ends, a shocking face from Bruce Banner's past returns. On Sale 2/3

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