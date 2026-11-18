Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, midnight, Midnight C-Men

Which Are Vampires, Thralls Or Eaten in Midnight X-Men #2? (Spoilers)

Which X-Men Are Vampires, Thralls Or Eaten in Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Midnight X-Men #2 reveals which X-Men are vampires, with Dracula turning Storm, Iceman, and Phoenix.

The vampire chain expands as Storm, Beast, Banshee, Phoenix, and Iceman each create new mutant converts.

Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte runs down the vampire-mutant lineage, from Dracula to everyone who got turned, who turned each other, who failed to be turned, and who was supper….

Dracula turned Storm, Iceman, Phoenix,

Storm turned Angel, Beast, Banshee, Rusty Collins

Banshee turned Umbra.

Beast turned Thunderbird

Phoenix turned Husk

Iceman turned Rictor

Wolverine's healing factor prevented him from being turned.

Cyclops is in the thrall of Phoenix

And Skids, Hellion, Graymalkin, Match, and Velocidas were all eaten. As the Index Nominum Pallidorum says "Whether newly discovered, or up to this point hidden/concealed, consuming a mutant whole [instead of turning them or simply feeding off them] results in an experience for the vampire that is orders of magnitude greater than one experienced when consuming a human."

And how was Cyclops so easily turned? Well, according to the Muir Institute Report, "Both the neurochemical and physical reactions to being enthralled have been documented numerous times using standard medical procedures [including PET, CT and MRI scans of humans and mutants]. The subjects all displayed both endorphin flooding and highly stimulated mesolimbic pathways while under "the influence" of a vampire. Subjects also experienced painful withdrawal when a vampire's influence waned. Multiple efforts to short-circuit these documented effects pharmaceutically [both positive and negative] all resulted in total failure. This implies a deeper connection between master and servant that evades traditional analysis. Empyres whose mutant abilities are telepathic have displayed control over both humans and mutants that is orders of magnitude beyond normal recorded activity."

Did anyone turn Professor X? He doesn't look like he'd be much of a snack… Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte is out today, alongside Midnight Spider-Man #2 and Midnight Fantastic Four #2.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

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