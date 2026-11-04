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Which Original X-Man Will Live And Which Will Die? (DNX #4 X-Spoilers)

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The solicitation for DNX #5 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini out in two weeks reads, "Scott Summers and Henry McCoy. Cyclops and the Chairman. To the death." Today's DNX #4 from Marvel Comics might be making that literal.

Which Original X-Man Will Live And Which Will Die? (DNX #4 X-Spoilers)
DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

Firstly, they tie up one particular aspect of the story's time travel that I didn't like. With the future changing the past before the past had a chance to change that future, this works a little better than originally presented…

Which Original X-Man Will Live And Which Will Die? (DNX #4 X-Spoilers)
DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

And that's why Magneto got that sickness even before the Age Of Revelation was on the table. It was sent after the events of that future, to a time before the time jump, it's a bit too paradoxical but I'll take it for now…

Which Original X-Man Will Live And Which Will Die? (DNX #4 X-Spoilers)
DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

So as Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four and Classic Beast change the present with a present from a non-existent future…

Which Original X-Man Will Live And Which Will Die? (DNX #4 X-Spoilers)

…over in Iron Man, he is wargaming with Tony Stark over how they could take each other out if it came down to it.

DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini
DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

As the Chairman, the original Hank McCoy, who made Krakoa his Mengali playground, has to deal with what he did with a whole town in Pennsylvania.

DNX
DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

Not the only one…

Which Original X-Man Will Live And Which Will Die? (DNX #4 X-Spoilers)
Iron Man #11 by Joshua Williamson, Luca Maresca

Not to worry, throw out the petri dish and start again.

DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini
DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

And with Cyclops, Scott Summers, trying to stop his regular everyday genocide…

DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini
DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

It looks like he's making a commitment regarding his old teammate, no Wolverine required…

DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini
DNX #4 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

He's not the only one making such statements today…

Which Original X-Man Will Live And Which Will Die? (DNX #4 X-Spoilers)
Iron Man #11 by Joshua Williamson, Luca Maresca

Who are the good guys again? DNX #4 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini and Iron Man #11 by Joshua Williamson, Luca Maresca are published by Marvel Comics today; DNX #5 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini in two weeks' time…

  • DNX #4 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini
    The X-Men and the Fantastic Four must regroup and address the unexpected catastrophe, while the effects of 3K's Chairman's scheme have only begun to be felt! But the Chairman soon learns that even his plans have flaws… $4.99 11/4/2026
  • DNX #5 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini
    X-Men and 3K. Scott Summers and Henry McCoy. Cyclops and the Chairman. To the death. $4.99 11/25/2026
  • Iron Man #11 by Joshua Williamson, Luca Maresca
    FANTASTIC VS. INVINCIBLE! TONY STARK is being monitored by the people closest to him…and that includes Marvel's First Family: THE FANTASTIC FOUR! Reed and Sue Richards have kept their distance, but it's finally time for them to face down the Armored Avenger! What has IRON MAN been up to? And how will it lead him into becoming the INCARCERATED IRON MAN?! $4.99 11/4/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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