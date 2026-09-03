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Who Wears The Tights In Spider-Woman And Carnage's Relationship?

Who Wears The Tights In Spider-Woman And Carnage's Relationship? (Spider-Spoilers)

Article Summary Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special resets Jessica Drew toward her classic Wundagore origin ahead of November’s relaunch.

Jessica Drew is now bonded to Carnage, using Spider-Woman bio-electric powers to keep the symbiote under control.

The Spider-Woman and Carnage pairing echoes Mary Jane’s Venom drama, raising fresh doubts over who wears the tights.

With Spider-Woman #1 looming, Jessica’s grip on Carnage and her own sanity looks set to become her darkest fight yet.

Spoilers, spoilers…The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special, published this week, leads into the new launch of Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo in November. And sees Jessica Drew facing her past…

Spider-Woman first appeared in Spider-Woman #1 in 1978, created by writer Archie Goodwin and artist Marie Severin, as an attempt to stymie possible trademark worries. Jessica was born in 1924 to scientists Jonathan and Miriam Drew, and the family moved to Mount Wundagore in Transia, where Jonathan worked with Herbert Wyndham, later the High Evolutionary. At the age of seven, Jessica suffered uranium poisoning from her father's research. To save her, they injected her with an experimental spider-derived serum and placed her in a genetic accelerator for decades of hibernation. She received subliminal education while in stasis. When she awoke, she had only aged into her teens and possessed superhuman abilities from the combination of radiation and the serum. In a 2006 retcon, Brian Bendis and Brian Reed revised the story so that Jessica's parents were experimenting with splicing spider DNA to give humans adaptive traits. A laser containing spider genetic material struck Miriam while she was pregnant, removing the childhood uranium poisoning, the serum, and the decades-long accelerator stasis from her origin. But 2026 has flipped it back, this version seems to prefer the original with Wundagore the High Evolutionary.

But she's a little more than Spider-Woman these days, as she is carrying a dark passenger, picked up over in the Spider-Versity.

Carnage. We had seen that they had bonded, but in a fashion that kept Carnage under her control. Enslaved, you might say.

It looks like Spider-Woman keeps the symbiote serial killer in check through her own bio-electric energy projection powers, which came as part of her specific spider-abilities.

And potentially having access to the abilities that a symbiote host can muster without having to deal with a serial killing psychopath taking over her mind. Maybe. For now.

Or maybe not any more. Depends on your perspective,

Not just any symbiote, but Carnage, the psychopathic serial killing symbiote offspawn of Venom.

We have been here very recently over with Mary Jane Watson and Venom as well, have we not? In Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez and Francesco Manna. After dealing with Carnage… and then the serial killer Torment. Who just tried to kill Mary Jane's aunt Anna Watson, who tried to kill Venom and Eddie Brock's son Dylan Brock, who did kill Eddie Brock's dad, and who also killed Mary Jane's former partner Paul Rabin.

Venom does what he always does as a Lethal Protector. But was that Venom or Mary Jane Watson in control of that hand? I mean, there's always webbing to catch him, if this was a spur-of-the-moment mad thought…

Or not. With one final coda, Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral – Body Count by Charles Soule and Kev Walker.

And a question asked for which there may be no answer. Not the only one asking it…

And now it's Jessica Drew's turn to wonder who is in control of her life, once more.

It's not going to end well, is it? Especially looking at this week's Venom as well, the effect on Venom when Eddie Brock bonded with Carnage…

How will Carnage react when Jessica Drew leaves him for another?

Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special by Ann Nocenti, Dan Watters, Steffano Raffaele, Andrea Broccardo

First, writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) take Spider-Woman back to the shadows, revealing a status quo that will shock fans more than a bioelectric blast! A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery. Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy—or even her sanity? Then, groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien Vs. Captain America) in a detective story for the ages! Drawn into a bizarre case in Los Angeles, Spider-Woman finds herself chasing clues throughout the city before coming face-to-face with one of her classic foes, Flying Tiger! On Sale 9/2

First, writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) take Spider-Woman back to the shadows, revealing a status quo that will shock fans more than a bioelectric blast! A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery. Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy—or even her sanity? Then, groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien Vs. Captain America) in a detective story for the ages! Drawn into a bizarre case in Los Angeles, Spider-Woman finds herself chasing clues throughout the city before coming face-to-face with one of her classic foes, Flying Tiger! On Sale 9/2 Venom #261 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

VENOM'S OLDEST ENEMY RETURNS! Long ago, a friend of Reed Richards had a problem – an alien costume that didn't want to come off. Reed Richards blasted it off with a sonic weapon and imprisoned it for study. It seemed like a good idea at the time…but now he's got to work with that alien to save the world – and Venom holds one heck of a grudge!

VENOM'S OLDEST ENEMY RETURNS! Long ago, a friend of Reed Richards had a problem – an alien costume that didn't want to come off. Reed Richards blasted it off with a sonic weapon and imprisoned it for study. It seemed like a good idea at the time…but now he's got to work with that alien to save the world – and Venom holds one heck of a grudge! Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters, Andrea Broccardo

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet—as the darkness within Jessica Drew threatens to break free… On Sale 11/4 $4/99

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