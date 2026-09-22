Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DNX, newlitg

Who Will Die In DNX in The Daily LITG, 22nd September 2026

Who Will Die In DNX? was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Who Will Die In DNX? leads Bleeding Cool again, with X-Men and Jean Grey December 2026 solicits driving attention.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DNX speculation to Batman, TV, film, and toys.

Additional comics coverage includes Popverse layoffs updates, new solicits, and fresh gossip across DC, Marvel, and indie books.

LITG also looks back across past years’ top September reads, alongside today’s comic book birthdays and mailing list signup.

Who Will Die In DNX? was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Who Will Die In DNX and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Spellings

LITG two years ago, Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth

LITG three syears ago, Marvel Comics Full December 2023 Solicits

LITG four years ago, X-Terminators

LITG five years ago, Dark Side Of The Ring's Dark Side-

LITG six years ago, American Horror Stories and John Oliver

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, Dan DiDio was crossing over Svengoolie

And didn't that work out well?

LITG eight years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Peter Kuper , creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist.

, creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist. Magdalene Visaggio , co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage.

, co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage. Spike, Night of the Living Dead and Afterburn artist Matt Busch .

. Joe Mulvey , creator of Scam.

, creator of Scam. Springheeled Jack creator Dave Hitchcock .

. Steve Lavigne , creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling.

, creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling. Matt Busch, professor of Media and Communication Arts at Macomb Community College.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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