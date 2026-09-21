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Who Will Die In DNX? X-Men & Jean Grey December 2026 Solicits

Who Will Die In DNX? X-Men and Jean Grey December 2026 Solicits from Marvel Comics suggest someone will...

Article Summary Marvel’s December 2026 X-Men solicits tease Who Will Die In DNX? as the team mourns a lost comrade after the event.

X-Men #42 points to a major tragedy in DNX aftermath, with no Krakoan Resurrection Protocols left to undo the loss.

X-Men #43 brings back Magneto and Jean Grey, setting up a leadership clash that could reshape the X-Men’s future.

Jean Grey #2 returns Jean to Alaska as suspicion falls on The Chairman, making Beast a prime candidate for who dies in DNX.

The Marvel Comics solicitations for December 2026 X-Men titles were dropped on AIPT today, and they seem to suggest one of the X-Men won't be getting out of the DNX event alive… and they don't have those Krakoan Resurrection Protocols anymore…

X-MEN #42

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by NETHO DIAZ

DNX AFTERMATH! In the wake of the apocalyptic events of DNX, the X-Men have been struck by tragedy. They gather to remember their lost comrade…but the world does not stop for grief, and events put into motion continue to escalate… $4.99 12/9

Written by JED MACKAY Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ Cover by NETHO DIAZ DNX AFTERMATH! In the wake of the apocalyptic events of DNX, the X-Men have been struck by tragedy. They gather to remember their lost comrade…but the world does not stop for grief, and events put into motion continue to escalate… $4.99 12/9 X-MEN #43

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by NETHO DIAZ

DNX AFTERMATH! Magneto is restored! Jean Grey has returned from space! But with so many strong personalities and viewpoints in contention with one another, who will lead the X-Men? The winds of change blow in Alaska, and the X-Men must make a fateful decision that will decide their future! Remember: Mark your choice on the ballot with an X! $4.99 12/23

Written by JED MACKAY Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ Cover by NETHO DIAZ DNX AFTERMATH! Magneto is restored! Jean Grey has returned from space! But with so many strong personalities and viewpoints in contention with one another, who will lead the X-Men? The winds of change blow in Alaska, and the X-Men must make a fateful decision that will decide their future! Remember: Mark your choice on the ballot with an X! $4.99 12/23 JEAN GREY #2 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by JOËLLE JONES

Having touched down from her time in space and reunited with the X-MEN, JEAN GREY must reckon with what a return to Earth will mean for her. But as she ruminates, something insidious is afoot in Merle, Alaska — something ancient…something cold…something dangerous. On Sale $4.99 12/30

Smart money would be on The Chairman, the DNX leader and Krakoan Age Beast, founding member of the X-Men, and who would count as a lost comrade, even as the current Avengers-era Beast has been resurrected in the main books. This would be akin to Alan Moore's Catechism storyline for WildCATS, which itself reflects Steven Moffat's Press Gang episodes, The Last Word. Or it could be something entirely different… Jed MacKay also says, "Magneto's going to be stepping forward and taking a more active role in the X-Men moving forward, as befits the master of magnetism and the original mutant menace. But he's not the only high-powered mutant who is retaking their prominence within the X-Men… The team of X-Men that Jean finds upon her return to Earth is very different than the X-Men she's used to spending time with, and her adjustment is going to be interesting to explore. But Jean is also a character who believes in redemption. While Scott gathered his X-Men to keep them from going wrong, Jean would see this group as people who can be encouraged to do better."

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