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Who Will Lose A Limb First In Midnight Spider-Man #3? (Spoilers)

Who Will Lose A Limb First In Midnight Spider-Man #3 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scietronc? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Midnight Spider-Man #3 escalates the Parker Incident as Peter Parker hunts a cure while Oscorp closes in on him.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scietronc pit a mutated Peter against Curt Connors and Misty Knight in brutal fashion.

The big Midnight Spider-Man #3 question: will Curt Connors or Misty Knight lose an arm first in this universe?

Solicits for Midnight Spider-Man #4 and #5 tease Oscorp’s second synthetic mutant and a new host for the spreading mutation.

Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scietronc saw Peter Parker bring a spider home from a trip to the Mengel-like Oscorp of the Midnight Universe, which had already been part of a mutating experiment that killed random jobseekers. It killed his Uncle Ben (mostly) and then embedded in Peter Parker's chest, turning him into a murderous monster. Including the Oscorp goons who turned up in Midnight Spider-Man #2. And now, in Midnight Spider-Man #3, we see more… such as Dr Curt Connors, who seems to have injured his hand… and finds Peter Parker trying to hide in his office…

And Misty Knight running to the Parker home… full of disembowelled Oscorp operatives. Which of Connors and Knight will lose one of their arms first in the Midnight Universe?

Midnight Spider-Man #3

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Scietronc

Covers: Steve Beach, Juan Ferreyra (Midnight Bloodbath), Peach Momoko (Midnight Special), David Baldeón (Midnight Horror Homage), Derrick Chew (Midnight Gallery 1:25)

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDERMAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant…a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Midnight Spider-Man #4

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Scietronc

overs: Steve Beach, Juan Ferreyra (Midnight Bloodbath), Peach Momoko (Midnight Special), COVER D BY KEI ZAMA (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25)

As New York City hides behind locked doors from the mysterious horror they call SPIDER-MAN, an outcast cop is burning every bridge to fi nd the truth behind the "Parker Incident." Meanwhile, the devil's hands have been busy…and the world's second synthetic mutant is born. Featuring the FIRST APPEARANCE of one of Spider-Man's most monstrous predators!

32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE)

Midnight Spider-Man #5

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) ScieTronc

Cover A by Steve Beach | Cover B by Marcelo Ferreira (Midnight Bloodbath Variant) | Cover C by Peach Momoko (Midnight Special Variant) | Cover D by TBA (Midnight Horror Homage Variant) | Cover E by Benjamin Su (Midnight Gallery 1:25 Variant)

The Parker Incident! Oscorp's second-generation monstrosity is loose, and its first prey is Spider-Man. Meanwhile, the mutation that created Spider-Man has spread to a new host…with shocking results.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

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