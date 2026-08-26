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Why Do No Other DC Superheroes Help Batman In Bad Seeds? (Spoilers)

Why do no other DC Superheroes help Batman save Gotham in Bad Seeds? (Spoilers)

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Gotham is in trouble. Its mayor, Poison Ivy, betrayed by the people of Gotham, her Police Commissioner Vandal Savage, her own administration and shock troops….

Poison Ivy #47 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez
Poison Ivy #47 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez

And so, facing judgment from the Parliament of Trees, she has made a deal with ancient plant gods to hand over Gotham and terraform it into a prehistoric plant-filled place unfit for humans.

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

For her, it is an acceptable sacrifice… and there's another justification. Like this is some kind of mercy killing…

Why Are No Other DC Superheroes Helping Out Batman In Bad Seeds?
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

So what are the practical impacts on Gothamites? Well, there's breathing for a start…

Why Are No Other DC Superheroes Helping Out Batman In Bad Seeds?
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

I mean, that's some seriously bad hay fever symptoms.

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

Then there's the worst of all. No mobile phones, no internet.

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

However, will people cope? Okay, some will cope better than others…

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

Others just put the prices up.

 

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

To really anarchic levels…

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

And so Bad Seeds begins with the sunset. If and when Catwoman notices …

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

Poison Ivy is going slightly classic mode. A bit. But maybe there's something left?

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

Ah yes, Sunrise. King Cros knows the score…

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

And even before that, the prehistoric plants are a little more animated than the modern-day versions…

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

And those plants are finding their own place in Gotham, it seems…

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

So why aren't the rest of the Justice League stepping in? Well… they just aren't allowed.

Why Are No Other DC Superheroes Helping Out Batman In Bad Seeds?
The Flash #36 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

I'm not sure, Red Torando, I mean, have you seen Mister Terrific today? He'd probably be fine with it.

Batman Prepping For Darkseid & Next Year's Absolute Crisis (Spoilers)
Justice League Unlimited #22 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio

But back to Gotham….

Why Are No Other DC Superheroes Helping Out Batman In Bad Seeds?
The Flash #36 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

So Vandal Savage will kill Barbara Gordon if the superheroes arrive. Even though Flash could probably rescue her in the splittiest of seconds.

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

Even Nightwing is standing on the shoreline just looking in. For now, at least. Because Vandal Savage has his own plan to deal with Poison Ivy.

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

As long as you know it doesn't leak or kill people. Oh wait…

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

War on the streets of Gotham between a caveman commissioner and a plant goddess, bringing back the threats from prehistory…

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

Pretty, isn't it?

  • POISON IVY #47
    (W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong
    A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026
  • BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNSET #1 (ONE SHOT)
    (W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn
    THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026
  • Justice League Unlimited #22 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio
    When the reborn arch-dictator Despero seizes control of Powers Planet, the Justice League is outnumbered, outmatched, and outgunned by a barrage of brutal battle! But its troubles are somehow just beginning, as a new moonrises over this new galactic hot plate. Meanwhile, the fissures created by the Amnesty program finally erupt into chaos on the Watchtower! $4.99 8/26/26
  • The Flash #36 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry
    Wally is saving both Central and Keystone cities from everything bad, and he's ready to scale up. So now he's running to Metropolis… where he engages in a series of shenanigans and adventures as Wally shows what he can do! Yes, this special issue of Flash features Superman villains going up against the Fastest Man Alive! And maybe even a Battle mech or two. Do all of them get punched really fast? Some of them, absolutely! But surely things can't keep going perfectly forever, can they? Probably they can! Let's read this book together to find out!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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