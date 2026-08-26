Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Bad Seeds, flash, mister terrific, poison ivy

Why Do No Other DC Superheroes Help Batman In Bad Seeds? (Spoilers)

Why do no other DC Superheroes help Batman save Gotham in Bad Seeds? (Spoilers)

Gotham is in trouble. Its mayor, Poison Ivy, betrayed by the people of Gotham, her Police Commissioner Vandal Savage, her own administration and shock troops….

And so, facing judgment from the Parliament of Trees, she has made a deal with ancient plant gods to hand over Gotham and terraform it into a prehistoric plant-filled place unfit for humans.

For her, it is an acceptable sacrifice… and there's another justification. Like this is some kind of mercy killing…

So what are the practical impacts on Gothamites? Well, there's breathing for a start…

I mean, that's some seriously bad hay fever symptoms.

Then there's the worst of all. No mobile phones, no internet.

However, will people cope? Okay, some will cope better than others…

Others just put the prices up.

To really anarchic levels…

And so Bad Seeds begins with the sunset. If and when Catwoman notices …

Poison Ivy is going slightly classic mode. A bit. But maybe there's something left?

Ah yes, Sunrise. King Cros knows the score…

And even before that, the prehistoric plants are a little more animated than the modern-day versions…

And those plants are finding their own place in Gotham, it seems…

So why aren't the rest of the Justice League stepping in? Well… they just aren't allowed.

I'm not sure, Red Torando, I mean, have you seen Mister Terrific today? He'd probably be fine with it.

But back to Gotham….

So Vandal Savage will kill Barbara Gordon if the superheroes arrive. Even though Flash could probably rescue her in the splittiest of seconds.

Even Nightwing is standing on the shoreline just looking in. For now, at least. Because Vandal Savage has his own plan to deal with Poison Ivy.

As long as you know it doesn't leak or kill people. Oh wait…

War on the streets of Gotham between a caveman commissioner and a plant goddess, bringing back the threats from prehistory…

Pretty, isn't it?

POISON IVY #47

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong

A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNSET #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026 Justice League Unlimited #22 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio

When the reborn arch-dictator Despero seizes control of Powers Planet, the Justice League is outnumbered, outmatched, and outgunned by a barrage of brutal battle! But its troubles are somehow just beginning, as a new moonrises over this new galactic hot plate. Meanwhile, the fissures created by the Amnesty program finally erupt into chaos on the Watchtower! $4.99 8/26/26

When the reborn arch-dictator Despero seizes control of Powers Planet, the Justice League is outnumbered, outmatched, and outgunned by a barrage of brutal battle! But its troubles are somehow just beginning, as a new moonrises over this new galactic hot plate. Meanwhile, the fissures created by the Amnesty program finally erupt into chaos on the Watchtower! $4.99 8/26/26 The Flash #36 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Wally is saving both Central and Keystone cities from everything bad, and he's ready to scale up. So now he's running to Metropolis… where he engages in a series of shenanigans and adventures as Wally shows what he can do! Yes, this special issue of Flash features Superman villains going up against the Fastest Man Alive! And maybe even a Battle mech or two. Do all of them get punched really fast? Some of them, absolutely! But surely things can't keep going perfectly forever, can they? Probably they can! Let's read this book together to find out!

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