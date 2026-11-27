Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000 ad, Glenn Fabry, judge dredd, london, Slaine

Why Glenn Fabry Said No To 2000 AD Judge Dredd 50th Anniversary Event

Why Glenn Fabry Said No To 2000 AD Judge Dredd 50th Anniversary Event In London Next Year

Article Summary Glenn Fabry said no to the 2000 AD 50th anniversary event, saying he was asked to pay travel and hotel costs.

David Pugh also pulled out, claiming Rebellion first okayed his son’s ticket, then reversed course and asked him to pay.

Creators and comics pros blasted the handling, questioning pricey tickets and whether invited 2000 AD guests must self-fund.

Rebellion says no creator is being charged to appear and tables are free, but Glenn Fabry’s complaint sparked fresh backlash.

The 2000 AD 50th anniversary event is a two-day celebration on 6th and 7th of March 2027 at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London, with tickets for £65 a day, pitched as "the galaxy's greatest party", an immersive live extravaganza with prestige events, original programming, signings, exclusive merchandise, and one-of-a-kind events. A large lineup of writers, artists, and editors from across the comic's history has been announced including 2000 AD founder, Pat Mills, Judge Dredd co-creator John Wagner, as well as Brian Bolland, Dave Gibbons, Glenn Fabry, Bryan Talbot, Mick McMahon, John Higgins, Jock, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan, Sean Phillips, Dan Abnett, Charlie Adlard, Greg Staples, Chris Weston, Rob Williams, Henry Flint, Simon Fraser, Robbie Morrison, Gordon Rennie, Boo Cook, and many more, with Conchita Ezquerra, the widow of Judge Dredd co-creator Carlos Ezquerra as their Guest Of Honour, and Rebellion has bveen pushing.

But as publicity has been pushed out, it seems that some of the creators have not been happy. Famed 2000 AD Glenn Fabry artist of Slaine and Judge Dredd, as well as Preacher, Thor, Sandman, Neverwhere, Batman/Dredd, Global Frequency, Authority and more, named in their publicity, posted to Facebook to say he wasn't going. And why. "I'm being advertised as a guest at 2000 AD's 50th birthday party in London in March. I won't be attending. They've asked me to pay for my travel, pay for my hotel room. To me, this is like a poke in the eye with a sharp stick. Please don't attend if you're expecting to see me there next March."

Fellow Slaine artist David Pugh added, "They asked me to come too. I said I'd go if my son could get a ticket as we could drive up from Wales together. At first they said, "No problem!" Then, the following week, they changed their mind and said my son should pay! I then cancelled my invitation, especially after seeing photos of the venue. I assumed the venue was a hotel, but it was just a hall. It would have been nice to have seen many of you but perhaps in another 50 years!"

UK comic convention organiser and publisher Shane Chebsey replied, "That's not great. A "guest" is paid for. I've heard of other, even larger, conventions expecting "guests" to pay. Very surprised Rebellion have done this to the creators and to fans The tickets are extremely expensive and the assumption was this was to cover all the guest expenses, which would be understandable. I wonder if all of the professionals attending are expected to pay for themselves?" and later adding "It seems Glenn is not alone here. I wonder if fans realise Thought Bubble do this to UK "guests" as well? I'm starting to see why other shows make money, while I just break even. My guest bill for one of my old shows back in 2016 was £30k."

And fellow prominent comic folks added their own takes. David Lloyd posted, "Bad. Be good to see the response. That is not the good publicity they'd like, I'm certain. I'd guess they'll be doing some correcting". Bill Sienkiewicz said, "Wow. That isn't good. You're Glenn F-cking Fabry". Igor Goldkind posted ", Sh-t man, don't they know who you are??!" Steve Pugh added, "ok that's nuts. That's like charging monkeys to be exhibits at the zoo! (uh…no offence)"

Lee Fields posted, "For the 40th, they wanted me to bring all my screen-used costumes, props and weapons from Dredd 2012, including Hero Dredd & Anderson Suits, lawgivers and countless other items from the film. They wanted me to cover all costs for the event, wouldn't even pay for transport or insurance to exhibit there on over £100k worth of kit. I told them to swivel and don't bother asking me again in the future. Looks like they haven't changed one bit in 10 years."

I reached out to Rebellion Publishing, owners of 2000 AD and Judge Dredd. Marketing Manager Steve Morris told me, "I can confirm that no creator is being charged to appear at the 2000 AD 50th anniversary event and that tables at the show are complimentary for all creators who have been offered one. We have been in touch with Glenn around this." I'm not entirely sure that was the issue Glenn and others were having, but hopefully it will all be smoothed out come March. And no one will have to undergo a berserker fury transformation…

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