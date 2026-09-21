Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, comic shops

Widespread Absolute Batman #24 Damages Reported – How Are Your Copies

Widespread Absolute Batman #24 Damages Reported - How Are Your Copies Looking?

Article Summary Reports from comic shops suggest Absolute Batman #24 may have widespread printing damage ahead of Wednesday’s release.

Absolute Batman has faced defects before, with earlier damage issues serious enough for CGC to adjust grading policy.

Retailers may not know the full scale until Lunar Distribution responds or more Absolute Batman #24 copies hit shelves.

Despite damage concerns, Absolute Batman remains a sales giant, with huge orders, variants, and intense collector demand.

I've been getting a number of reports from comic book stores about damages to this Wednesday's Absolute Batman #24, and not for the first time for this series. The comic book, which is hitting half a million orders per issue, may be more susceptible to this kind of thing, and a previous example for Absolute Batman #20 saw CGC take the unprecedented leap of saying that such damages would not be counted in their grading decisions going forward, as they occurred at the stage of printing.

How widespread and to what degree the damage to this week's copies of Absolute Batman #24 are, is something we might only know when Lunar Distribution issues an instruction to retailers, or copies arrive on the shelves. Anyone care to keep an eye out? After all, there should be plenty of copies available this Wednesday. Again, this kind of thing usually wouldn't be a massive issue if it wasn't that this is Absolute Batman, for which an entire industry now seems to have been set up.

Created by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta in 2024, with a series of scoops by Bleeding Cool going back to 2023, Absolute Batman launched the Absolute Universe line of titles for DC Comics and was an immediate hit. But then just kept getting bigger and bigger, setting new records. If Absolute Batman were a comic book publisher in its own right, it would be the fourth biggest in comic book stores. Indeed, some comic book outlets have opened simply to sell Absolute Batman. Exclusive retailer variant covers dwarf those of other comic book publications, to the extent that DC Comics has been forced to cap the number being distributed. Delays to the title can cause significant cash flow issues for retailers. Hordes of new customers have been brought into the store, and the Absolute Batman has successfully converted both Dogman and Berserk/One Piece/Chainsaw Man readers to the title. And the animated series can't come out fast enough. The comics may be damaged, but such is the demand that they are probably going to sell out anyway.

Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/26

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