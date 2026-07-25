Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, Crisis, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Doom, Absolute Justice League, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, sdcc

Will Absolute Justice League Be Announced Today? Is It Absolute Doom?

Will the new Absolute Justice League comic be announced today at San Diego Comic-Con? And will it be called Absolute Doom?

Article Summary DC’s November Absolute Universe crossover looks like the closest thing yet to an Absolute Justice League event.

Jason Aaron is writing the crossover, with creators like Deniz Camp shaping dialogue for their key Absolute characters.

The title Absolute Justice League may be off the table, since Absolute Evil already mirrors the team in its own Hall.

San Diego Comic-Con could reveal whether the team forms under a new name, with Absolute Doom a leading possibility.

We know there is an Absolute Universe crossover event coming in November. We know Jason Aaron is writing it. We know that other creators, such as Deniz Camp, are writing the dialogue of the characters they are best associated with, such as Absolute Martian Manhunter. We know that this is basically the closest we will get to an Absolute Justice League.

Except that title is taken. The Absolute Justice League, in their lookalike Halls Of Justice, are the cast of Absolute Evil. That's Jack Grimm, Dr Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond and Veronica Cale, though Ra's al Ghul is no longer with us, and Brainiac was watching in. And they have the resources of G.A.T.E.S., Hammond Consulting, J.K. Holdings, Lazarus Corp and Project Olympus to play with.

Which means when Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Martian Manhunter, Absolute Flash, Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Green Arrow and their respective spinoff cast and characters do indeed get together, they will need a new name. And of course, there is one just sitting there, traditionally used by groups in the classic DC Comics Universe when taking down the Justice League, and it's the Legion Of Doom. Will we get these characters doing the same under a similar title? Absolute Legion Of Doom? Or given that the Absolute Evil team calls themselves Absolute Justice, maybe a shorter version is in order… Absolute Doom.

I guess we will find out later today when the Absolute DC panel drops at San Diego Comic-Con and Lunar Distribution releases the full October 2026 catalogue for DC Comics.

DC's Absolute Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pm PDT Room 6DE

Award-winning writers and artists behind DC's Absolute line discuss the fan-favorite comics and how these stories are crafted. The panel includes early hints about the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Featuring Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and others. Moderated by Katie Kubert (group editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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