Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: bone parish, cullen bunn, Cult-De-Sac, Ignition Press

Will Cullen Bunn & Fico Ossio's Cult-De-Sac Get The Bone Parish Bump?

Will Cullen Bunn and Fico Ossio’s Cult-De-Sac get the Bone Parish eBay bump? Let's take a walk into the horror of suburbia...

Article Summary Cullen Bunn and Fico Ossio’s Cult-de-Sac #1 hits Final Order Cutoff today, giving retailers a fresh horror launch to watch.

Bone Parish #1 spiked on eBay after its Starz adaptation news, raising questions about a similar Cullen Bunn bump for Cult-de-Sac.

Cult-de-Sac taps Cullen Bunn’s horror pedigree with an HOA-from-hell premise that feels built for adaptation buzz.

Ignition Press momentum, plus Cullen Bunn’s film and TV track record, makes Cult-de-Sac a notable FOC pick this week.

Cullen Bunn's new series Cult-de-Sac #1, with Fico Ossio from Ignition Press, goes to Final Order Cutoff today. Here's why retailers might want to take a second look at the $4.99 launch issue before the Penguin Random House order form closes.

Cullen Bunn has a well-earned reputation as one of the most prolific writers of his generation, particularly in horror, thanks to hits like Harrow County and The Sixth Gun, both of which have been optioned and developed, with the latter even having a TV pilot produced. Even Marvel is "back in the Cullen Bunn business" once more, with Cullen Bunn telling us on Substack recently, "I have a new Marvel comic series in the works. Sadly, unannounced as yet." As well as "I am writing the final script for an as-yet unannounced Ignition Press series. I have two other Ignition Press horror series in early development."

Cullen Bunn's The Empty Man did make it to the silver screen, as the last theatrically released film to display the 20th Century Fox logo on screen, by screenwriter and director David Prior. In the subsequent years, the Boom Studios-produced movie has even developed quite a cult following.

And announced last week, one of Bunn's other projects at Boom, Bone Parish, has been picked up by Starz for development as a live-action television series. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television banner with Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra (Dune: Prophecy, The Witcher: Blood Origin) as executive producers and co-showrunners. Within days, copies of Bone Parish #1 jumped on eBay, first selling for $30, and then $45 a piece.

It is in that light that retailers might like to lend a second look to Final Order Cutoff today at Cult-de-Sac #1, his new series from Ignition Press with artist Fico Ossio, and it certainly has the look of another adaptable Bunn horror concept. The series centres on a family moving into an idyllic neighbourhood who soon discover that the local Homeowners' Association is even more terrifying and sinister than the average HOA many in the States loathe.

Our friends at Covrprice add Cult-de-Sac #1 to their Final Order Cutoff picks for today because it "has all the ingredients of a sleeper hit." Retailers and readers still have time to secure their copy today, as Cult-de-Sac #1 is on FOC today alongside the Deluge trade paperback.

Bunn also recently wrote the screenplay adaptation of The Upturned Stone, based on the graphic novel by Scott Hampton, for Ryan Spindell (The Mortuary Collection) to direct. Add in Ignition's Hollywood track record, most recently, The Beauty on FX, upcoming Extraction franchise expansions (Mercenary, Tygo, and Extraction 3) and the upcoming The Leading Man adaptation on Netflix – and the likelihood of interest in Cult-de-Sac goes up even further. Or will Bunn's prior Ignition series, Deluge (with its collection also on FOC today) or Ripcord, break with option news first?

Cult-de-Sac also reunites Bunn with artist Ossio, who is coming off Kill All Immortals at Dark Horse with Zack Kaplan. Bunn and Ossio previously worked together on Revolution at IDW in 2016, in which all of Hasbro's properties first crossed over in a shared universe, an approach that is working out quite well in Skybound's Energon Universe. Here's a preview…

CULT-DE-SAC #1

Written by Cullen Bunn

Illustrated by Fico Ossio

Colors by Ulises Arreola

The Hanson family just moved into a new home, and they're ready to make it all their own. Or so they thought… because in this neighborhood, you don't want to find yourself on the HOA's bad side.

Unexplainable and terrifying things happen to those who break the rules, and the Hanson family is about to find out what happens when evil hits close to home in Cult-de-Sac!

Master of Horror, Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, Ripcord) and artist Fico Ossio (Revolution) reunite to present a chilling new vision of modern terror…the Homeowner's Association!

$4.99 US

Ignition Press

6-5/8"W x 10-13/16"H

4 oz

200 per carton

On sale Aug 12, 2026

32 Pages

81019628036601011

Rated T+

FOC Jul 6, 2026

810196280366-01011 Cover A by Fico Ossio and Ulises Arreola

810196280366-01021 Cover B by Ebrahel Lurci

810196280366-01041 Cover C by Aneke and Patricia Martín

810196280366-01061 Cover D by Philip Tan

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