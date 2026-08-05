Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, gambit

Will Gambit Do The Parent Trap/Dead Ringers On Rogue? (X-Men Spoilers)

Will Gambit Do The Parent Trap/Dead Ringers On Rogue? (Apocalypse X-Men/Uncanny X-Men Spoilers)

Article Summary Gambit takes center stage as X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega and Uncanny X-Men set up a wild double-Gambit twist.

With one Gambit possessed and another from Age of Apocalypse still in play, Rogue faces a dangerous identity mix-up.

Hints point to a Parent Trap/Dead Ringers-style Gambit switch,.

Marvel’s upcoming Gambit: Gone appears to follow both Gambits across dimensions.

X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo and Uncanny X-Men #33 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio are both out today… and it's all very Gambit. There must be something in the air. Or in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

The recent Age of Revelation gave us a future with two Rogues, one of them turned to stone. Well, it looks like the Age of Apocalypse revival is going to keep two Gambits around.

Although he's having an even harder time in Uncanny X-Men…

Not great for Rogue either. Something that both Gambits are very concerned about.

She certainly is someone you want in a pinch.

And as the Age Of Apocalypse X-Men prepare to go back to their own world…

It looks like the Gambits are going to do a switcheroo. A parent trap. Dead ringers. Except, you know, in regards to Rogue…

With a demon cosplaying as Gambir by possessing and Gambit AOA cosplaying as Gambit 616 by taking… his coat.

And the Gambit 616 follows the AOA X-Men to their home. For a bit…

And that it seems is the plot of the upcoming Gambit: Gone series. Not just the AOA Gambit sticking around, but each swapping dimensions as they have their coats… so when exactly will Rogue notice the difference? She noticed he was a demon after all…

X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

SECRETS REVEALED! BETRAYALS. DEATHS. AND A SHOCK ENDING THAT WILL HAVE X-MEN FANS TALKING FOR YEARS! $4.99 8/5/26

SECRETS REVEALED! BETRAYALS. DEATHS. AND A SHOCK ENDING THAT WILL HAVE X-MEN FANS TALKING FOR YEARS! $4.99 8/5/26 Uncanny X-Men #33 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

"WILD RIDE" starts here! Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet! $4.99 8/5/26

"WILD RIDE" starts here! Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet! $4.99 8/5/26 Gambit Gone #1 by Steve Orlando, Eduardo Aoudino, Gerardo Sandoval

FROM THE PAGES OF X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE! A saga spinning directly out of the shocking conclusion of X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE: OMEGA – one which will demand more of the man called GAMBIT than ever before! In two intertwined tales, REMY LEBEAU will face his demons… and the demons of all mutantkind… in a story which will see the limits of the reformed Gambit pushed to their breaking point. What kind of man-what kind of husband-what kind of hero-will emerge?! 9/23/26

FROM THE PAGES OF X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE! A saga spinning directly out of the shocking conclusion of X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE: OMEGA – one which will demand more of the man called GAMBIT than ever before! In two intertwined tales, REMY LEBEAU will face his demons… and the demons of all mutantkind… in a story which will see the limits of the reformed Gambit pushed to their breaking point. What kind of man-what kind of husband-what kind of hero-will emerge?! 9/23/26 Gambit Gone #2 (of 5)

by Steve Orlando (Author) and 3 more

Currently Unavailable

ROGUE VS. GAMBIT?! The fiery relationship between GAMBIT and ROGUE of the X-MEN has known many ups and downs — but since their marriage, life has been pretty good for these lovebirds. In this follow-up to X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE, Gambit will come to Rogue for help with one of his most dangerous schemes yet — and she's not very happy about it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!