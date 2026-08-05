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Will Gambit Do The Parent Trap/Dead Ringers On Rogue? (X-Men Spoilers)

Will Gambit Do The Parent Trap/Dead Ringers On Rogue? (Apocalypse X-Men/Uncanny X-Men Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Gambit takes center stage as X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega and Uncanny X-Men set up a wild double-Gambit twist.
  • With one Gambit possessed and another from Age of Apocalypse still in play, Rogue faces a dangerous identity mix-up.
  • Hints point to a Parent Trap/Dead Ringers-style Gambit switch,.
  • Marvel’s upcoming Gambit: Gone appears to follow both Gambits across dimensions.

X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo and Uncanny X-Men #33 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio are both out today… and it's all very Gambit. There must be something in the air. Or in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1
X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

The recent Age of Revelation gave us a future with two Rogues, one of them turned to stone. Well, it looks like the Age of Apocalypse revival is going to keep two Gambits around.

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1
X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

Although he's having an even harder time in Uncanny X-Men…

Batman #12
Uncanny X-Men #33 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

Not great for Rogue either. Something that both Gambits are very concerned about.

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1
X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

She certainly is someone you want in a pinch.

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1
Uncanny X-Men #33 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

And as the Age Of Apocalypse X-Men prepare to go back to their own world…

Gambit Does The Parent Trap On Rogue? (X-Men Spoilers)
X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

It looks like the Gambits are going to do a switcheroo. A parent trap. Dead ringers. Except, you know, in regards to Rogue…

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1
Uncanny X-Men #33 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

With a demon cosplaying as Gambir by possessing and Gambit AOA cosplaying as Gambit 616 by taking… his coat.

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1
X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

And the Gambit 616 follows the AOA X-Men to their home. For a bit…

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1
X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

And that it seems is the plot of the upcoming Gambit: Gone series. Not just the AOA Gambit sticking around, but each swapping dimensions as they have their coats… so when exactly will Rogue notice the difference? She noticed he was a demon after all…

  • X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1 by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo
    SECRETS REVEALED! BETRAYALS. DEATHS. AND A SHOCK ENDING THAT WILL HAVE X-MEN FANS TALKING FOR YEARS! $4.99 8/5/26
  • Uncanny X-Men #33 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio
    "WILD RIDE" starts here! Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet! $4.99 8/5/26
  • Gambit Gone #1 by Steve Orlando, Eduardo Aoudino, Gerardo Sandoval
    FROM THE PAGES OF X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE! A saga spinning directly out of the shocking conclusion of X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE: OMEGA – one which will demand more of the man called GAMBIT than ever before! In two intertwined tales, REMY LEBEAU will face his demons… and the demons of all mutantkind… in a story which will see the limits of the reformed Gambit pushed to their breaking point. What kind of man-what kind of husband-what kind of hero-will emerge?! 9/23/26
  • Gambit Gone #2 (of 5)
    by Steve Orlando (Author) and 3 more
    Currently Unavailable
    ROGUE VS. GAMBIT?! The fiery relationship between GAMBIT and ROGUE of the X-MEN has known many ups and downs — but since their marriage, life has been pretty good for these lovebirds. In this follow-up to X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE, Gambit will come to Rogue for help with one of his most dangerous schemes yet — and she's not very happy about it!

 

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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