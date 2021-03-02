Will Marvel Secret Invasion TV Show Focus On Meet The Skrulls Comic?

Geek movie/TV site with the most excellent name, The Imminerdi, shared some casting details for the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series, the show Bleeding Cool first leaked over a year ago.

The first role is a male series regular, between the ages of 50-60 years, who will be Secret Invasion's main antagonist. The second is a female role played by someone who appears to be between the ages of 40-50 years, who will also be a series regular and share many scenes with Jackson's Nick Fury. Finally, there is a call for an important supporting role in the show to be played by a younger female actor.

You know what that says to me? A mother, a father and a daughter. Illuminerdi speculates;

There is no solid indication of who these characters will be in the show, however if you use Marvel Comics as your guide, it's easy to speculate. It would seem likely that the male antagonist will be Dorrek VII, Emperor of the Skrull Empire at one point in Marvel Comics.

That's not what I've heard. Because, as well as the Secret Invasion comic book, the biggest influence on the series will be a spin-off series Marvel Comics published in 2019, called Meet The Skrulls. By Robbie Thompson and Niko Henrichon, introducing to Warner family, a comic Bleeding Cool also scooped back in 2019. A Skrull sleeper cell living on Earth in Stamford disguised as a family of a husband and wife and three daughters, who survived the attack by Galactus on the Skrull Throneworld. They are working for the Skrull Empire on Earth, on a mission to destroy something called Project Blosson. And being tracked by someone looking to expose and kill them.

In the comic we have the mother, Gloria Warner – G'iah, working with local politicians. Carl Warner – Klrr, working for Stark Industries. And there are the children, Madison Warner – working the "Heathers" networks of influential people's children, Alice Warner – Alkss II – trying not to the same on a junior level, and Ivy Warner – who is missing. Maybe reduced to one daughter for the show?

Meet The Skrulls #1 can currently be picked up on eBay for $2-$4, with more for some variants. Might this become quite the hot item as a result?