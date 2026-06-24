Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Origin Boxes, the maker, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame, ultimate universe

Will The Maker Meet His Maker? Ultimate Universe (Spoilers)

Will The Maker Meet His Maker? Or someone else... Ultimate Universe Endgame, Finale and Reborn #Spoilers from today...

Article Summary Ultimate Universe spoilers: Ultimate Endgame #5 pushes The Maker beyond time, causality and even comic book reality.

The Maker shatters the fourth wall, rewrites the universe’s rules, and opens the door to a new future.

Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 teases the return of key remnants and introduces a new Ultimate version of a familiar character.

Ultimate Impact: Reborn hints the fallout is spreading wider, with new heroes, new threats, and The Maker’s legacy alive.

Today sees the publication of Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf, Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli. Oh, and also Ultimate Impact: Reborn #2 by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli, in that order. As Marvel's latest Ultimate Universe comes to an end… or does it?

The new Ultimate Universe was created by Reed Richards from the old Ultimate Universe, originally created by Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Millar and Adam Kubert, based on the original by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, for Ultimate Fantastic Four, while Jonathan Hickman and Salvador Larocca created his Maker identity for Ultimate Fallout.

Initially a heroic, scientifically driven superhero, he turned to the dark side and used his own powers and scientific inventions to make himself more so. Stretching his brain to fill his helmet, in order to accommodate and solve almost any problem. This changed him as a person, including his moral outlook, literally making his mind as flexible as his body so that he no longer needed to sleep. No longer human, he had only a "bacterial stack" as an internal organ that generated energy to fuel his body. He has no blood, no stomach, no digestive system, no heart, no lungs, and the illusion of a skeleton formed as and when necessary.

So yes, he became The Maker because Sue Storm dumped him, and he had to show her. Recently, he created a new Ultimate Universe for himself, removing many of the superheroes down the timeline from ever existing and rallying those that did to his cause of power and control. He establishes a version of The City at Latveria and becomes known as the Imperator of this world, reshaping international politics and creating a new world order. He killed the Fantastic Four, aside from their Reed Richards, who he turned into Doctor Doom. Howard Stark trapped the Maker inside the city for two years after realising his true intentions. And now he is out, and a god amongst the Ultimate Universe. The Ultimate Universe is ending permanently, Marvel Comics promised. They pinky swore and everything.

His powers are no longer restricted by space, and he can stretch back and forth across time, to change everything as he goes.

But if he can escape causality and linear narrative, so can others. Such as the arrival of the Ultimate Daredevil, who also transcends reality… at least the comic book version of it. And no, he never did get his own book, did he? Is it too late now?

But it seems that The Maker can escape the comic book as well. Look behind you! Is he there?

He's reaching out, he's coming for you…

Because you've all destroyed what was his world. He made it, and now all these superheroes have been brought back into it, and that's all your fault for buying these comics. But if causality is broken for The Maker, it's broken for everyone else. And there's a new future out there.

And the fourth wall between universes has been broken. There may be no Fantatsic Four, but the Reed Richards of this Ultimate Universe, broken and turned into its Doctor Doom by the Maker, as the rest of the team were killed…

Maybe just the idea of them will do. From outside of the panel borders where they are, you know, Lying In The Gutters…

The Fantastic Four from the white space, Thought balloons, gutters, space given form.

Even as everything else is reduced to pencils…

And pencils can be erased. Rubbed out. And new inks added.

That's as toxic as it gets. Of course, there are still pencil remnants, even on the cleanest of original art pages…

And in The Ultimate Universe finale, the remnants around Latveria are still being tracked down by a new Ultimates…

…because there is also someone we never saw this Ultimate Universe's version of. The old Ultimate Universe Reed Richards ruled Latveria, the new Reed Richards was imprisoned as Doctor Doom as his sick joke… but what of…

… this Ultimate Universe's version of Victor Von Doom?

A young Ultimate Victor Von Doom, without facial scars, without a mask, a young man speaking Latverian… with a knowledge of Reed Richards. Alongside this foreshadowing cover…

What fate does this new Ultimate Victor Von Doom hold? What will he do with The Maker? What will he do with anything and everything? Given that Marvel Comcis promised that this was it, forever? Well…

And just to double down on that…

Maybe we should be looking to Ultimate Impact: Reborn…

Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf, Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli and Ultimate Impact: Reborn #2 by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli, are published today by Marvel Comics.

Ultimate Universe: Finale#1 by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell… $7.99

by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell… $7.99 Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. $4.99

by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. $4.99 Ultimate Impact: Reborn #2 by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli

WONDER MAN (RE)BORN! With the ORIGIN BOXES scattered, new heroes (and villains) rise across the Marvel Universe. Miles Morales races to undo the damage – but is it too late?! And a new threat from the Ultimate U is at large…and aiming the Ultimate Nega-Bands right in the Punisher's face! $4.99

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