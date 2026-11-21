Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bea arthur, newlitg. William Shatner

William Shatner On Bea Arthur in The Daily LITG, 21st of November 2026

Fifty-four years around the sun. William Shatner on Bea Arthur was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

William Shatner All In on Bea Arthur .the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, The Lateness of Batman

LITG two years ago, The Karate Kid Timeline

LITG three years ago, Cats Vs Daleks

LITG four years ago, Exterminate Me!

I'm fifty, folks. How did that happen?

LITG five years ago, Doctorin the TARDIS

I appear to be forty-nine years old. How odd.

LITG six years ago, Snowboards and shoplifters

LITG seven years ago, Ric was on his way out

But it would still take another year.

LITG eight years ago, bars were suing comic shops

They won as well.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.

Former Head Of Content at Webtoon, and of Graphite, now at Rocketship, Tom Akel .

. Vault PR man David Dissanayake .

. Tess Fowler, artist on Kid Lobotomy.

artist on Kid Lobotomy. Underground cartoonist Larry Welz .

. Comico's Dennis LaSorda .

. Me.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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