Wolfwalkers' Samuel Sattin Adapts Song Of The Sea & Secret of Kells

The Song of the Sea and The Secret of Kells are graphic novel adaptations of Tom Moore and Cartoon Saloon's Irish Folklore Trilogy, adapted by Samuel Sattin who previously adapted the first film in the trilogy as a graphic novel, Wolfwalkers, and are all based on the animated features of the same name. Regan Winter at Little, Brown has bought the graphic novels, and Samantha Schutz will edit. Publication of The Song of the Sea and The Secret of Kells is scheduled for 2023 and 2024. Samuel Sattin's agent Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency sold world rights.

Here is how Wolfwalkers from 2020 looked, ad was described, for comparison

An enchanting graphic novel about a feud, a friendship, and two girls forever changed. Based on the beautifully hand-crafted animated adventure, WolfWalkers, this graphic novel features an introduction and exclusive original art from film co-creator Tomm Moore and co-Art Director Maria Pareja. Watch the stunning, Golden Globe-nominated film available on Apple TV+ now. In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father whose job it is to wipe out the last wolf pack. Robyn, unable to hunt with her father and sick of being confined, sneaks out to explore the forbidden lands outside the city walls. There, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe of WOLFWALKERS rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. After learning that WOLFWALKERS aren't to be feared, Robyn decides she must protect Mebh and her pack from the hunters. As the girls search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the WOLFWALKERS and risks turning her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. This graphic novel makes a great gift for readers of all ages and includes a special introduction, written and illustrated by film cocreator, Tomm Moore, and co-Art Director, Maria Pareja. WolfWalkers is created by Cartoon Saloon, the award-winning Irish studio behind some of the industry's most renowned animated films including Song of the Sea and The Secret of Kells.