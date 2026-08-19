Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: CAFU, paul jenkins, wolverine

Wolverine: Origin III: The Dark Age by Paul Jenkins & Cafu

Wolverine: Origin III: The Dark Age by Paul Jenkins and Cafu from Marvel Comics in December 2026

Article Summary Marvel launches Wolverine: Origin III – The Dark Age in December 2026, a five-issue prequel by Paul Jenkins and Cafu.

Wolverine finds rare peace after two World Wars, but a tragic 1950s chapter threatens to reshape Logan forever.

Paul Jenkins returns 25 years after Wolverine: Origin to reveal lost Logan history and the road toward Weapon X.

Cafu joins Jenkins for a psychological Wolverine story exploring memory, trauma, and the making of Marvel’s mutant icon.

As previously teased, Marvel Comics is to tell Wolverine: Origin III by the writer of the original Origin, Paul Jenkins and Cafu. With new X-Men movies on the horizon, is this a chance for Marvel to get their full version, as Logan becomes the Wolverine, in print, as they did with the original Origin?

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE #1 (OF 5)

Written by PAUL JENKINS

Art by CAFU

Cover A by WES BURT

Cover B by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Enter the Dark Age! After years of trauma and back-to-back tours of duty fighting in the first two World Wars, Logan has found his new mission…peace! With his berserker rage and violent tendencies somehow behind him, Logan enjoys a new life of tranquility and service. Logan will meet new friends and allies, and with the help of an impassioned young doctor, discover what makes him tick. But what is the cause of this newfound happiness…and how long can it last? This December, Wolverine will descend once more down a path that ends in tragedy, terror, and heartbreak in WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE #1. ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE sees Jenkins return to the character after his groundbreaking work on 2001's Wolverine: Origin alongside artist Andy Kubert, which revealed the mysterious beginnings of Logan's life for the first time ever. To celebrate 25 years since the release of this seminal work, the never-before-told darkest period of Logan's history will finally be revealed by Jenkins and superstar artist CAFU in WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE, a five issue limited series launching in December. ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE is a psychologically driven and harrowing tale that will delve deep into the way Logan's mind and memories work and explore how a twisted experience in the 1950s created the man and mutant known today as Wolverine! On Sale 12/16

"Wolverine: Origin was foundational. It did not simply tell us how, why, and where a young, frail Canadian named James Howlett became the super hero we know as Wolverine, it also showed his loss of innocence and his understanding of a cruel and difficult world," explains writer Paul Jenkins. "Now, after 25 years, I'm privileged to present this story I have waited over a quarter of a century to tell. Where did Logan go? Which parts of his story were lost to history? What led to the events of Weapon X? The answers are not going to be what you expect."

"I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say this is the most important project I've worked on in my entire career," CAFU shared. "Origin is one of my all-time favorite Wolverine stories, and I've loved Paul Jenkins' work since I was a teenager, so becoming a part of the continuation of that story and being able to tell a little more about Logan's past is a dream come true."

With covers by Wes Burt and Josemaria Casanovas with many more to come.

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